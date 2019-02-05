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  • Enjoy endless fresh pasta options under 10 minutes Enjoy endless fresh pasta options under 10 minutes Enjoy endless fresh pasta options under 10 minutes

    Avance Collection Pasta maker

    HR2375/00

    Enjoy endless fresh pasta options under 10 minutes

    Making delicious fresh pasta has never been easier. You just add ingredients, it does the rest. With its simple assembly and hassle-free cleanup; it is the ideal tool for individuals looking to experiment and enjoy making pasta at home.

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    Avance Collection Pasta maker

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    Enjoy endless fresh pasta options under 10 minutes

    Powerful extrusion technology for great results.

    • Pasta maker
    • Grey
    Fully Automatic: Just add ingredients, it does the rest

    Fully Automatic: Just add ingredients, it does the rest

    After choosing program and pressing start button, the machine automatically mixes, kneads and extrudes in one go.

    Customize healthy ingredients to your taste

    Customize healthy ingredients to your taste

    Customize healthy ingredients to your taste.

    Prepare healthy and colorful pasta kids will love

    Prepare healthy and colorful pasta kids will love

    Prepare healthy and colorful pasta kids will love.

    Experiment Gourmet pasta dishes for your family and guests

    Experiment Gourmet pasta dishes for your family and guests

    Experiment Gourmet pasta dishes for your family and guests.

    Try 4 different pasta types

    Try 4 different pasta types

    4 shaping discs are included to make Spaghetti, Penne, Fettuccine, Lasagna.

    Get inspired by the recipe book with 15 pasta dishes

    Get inspired by the recipe book with 15 pasta dishes

    The recipe book is created by culinary experts to inspire you with fresh homemade and delicious pasta and noodle recipes.

    Technical Specifications

    • Accessories

      Included
      • Cleaning tool
      • Measuring cup
      • Recipe booklet

    • Technical specifications

      Power
      200  W
      Cord length
      1  m
      Voltage
      220-240  V
      Frequency
      50-60  Hz

    • Design

      Color
      • Silver
      • White
      Color of control panel
      Silver

    • Weight and dimensions

      Dimensions of packaging (LxWxH)
      420 x 320 x 385  mm
      Dimensions of product (LxWxH)
      315 x 343 x 215  mm
      Weight of product
      6.9  kg
      Weight incl. packaging
      10.2  kg
      Slot size (LxWxH)
      315  mm

    • General specifications

      Number of shaping mouths
      4
      Product features
      • Dishwasher safe
      • LED display
      • On/off switch
      • Ready signal
      • Storage compartment

    • Finishing

      Material of main body
      PP
      Material accessories
      Plastic

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