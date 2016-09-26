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  • Fresh, quick pasta the way you like Fresh, quick pasta the way you like Fresh, quick pasta the way you like
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    Viva Collection Pasta and noodle maker

    HR2345/19

    Fresh, quick pasta the way you like

    Philips Viva Pasta & Noodle Maker is a fully automatic solution that enable you to prepare fresh pasta and noodle from scratch without spending a lot time and skills. With compact size, it can be easily fit into your kitchen and storage.

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    Viva Collection Pasta and noodle maker

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    Fresh, quick pasta the way you like

    Add ingredients and it automatically does the rest

    • Smart Storage for discs
    • 4 discs
    • 150W
    • White
    Automatically kneads dough and extrudes a variety of pastas

    Automatically kneads dough and extrudes a variety of pastas

    The Philips Viva Pasta & Noodle Maker not only enables fast and automatic mixing, kneading and extruding; it also guarantees good texture and taste of the pasta and noodles.

    Detachable parts for easy assembly and cleaning

    Detachable parts for easy assembly and cleaning

    The detachable components of the Philips Viva Pasta & Noodle Maker can be easily installed, dismantled and cleaned.

    4 classic pasta types including spaghetti, penne, fettuccine

    4 classic pasta types including spaghetti, penne, fettuccine

    To create your favorite pasta shapes, simply attach one of the pasta shaping discs to the pasta maker. With the machine there are 4 default classic shaping discs for Spaghetti, Penne, Fettuccini and Lasagna. The specialist shaping discs enable double extrusion process to assure smooth pasta and noodles consistently.

    Compact size to fit perfectly into your kitchen

    Compact size to fit perfectly into your kitchen

    It has seamless and compact design. You can always keep it on the coutertop or store in the cabinet without occupying a lot space.

    Integrated storage drawer for shaping discs and power cord

    Integrated storage drawer for shaping discs and power cord

    The smart built-in storage for shaping discs and power cord allows you to keep your kitchen tidy and neat at all times.

    A uniquely designed stirring bar to mix the dough

    The uniquely designed kneading tube is featured with angled multi-pins, the stirring bar ensures the flour and liquid are mixed evenly and thoroughly from every corner in the mixing chamber.

    The long kneading tube makes smooth, bouncy dough

    The long kneading tube guarantees an optimal kneading process, resulting in perfect and bouncy dough.

    Make 450 gram of fresh pasta and noodles in just 18 minutes

    Homemade pasta made easier. Now, with the fully automatic Philips Pasta & Noodle Maker, you can make fresh pasta and noodles much more often. Your new pasta maker does all the hard work for you.

    Add your favorite ingredients for your own flavors

    By using different types of flour - e.g. whole wheat, durum, spelt - you can make your favorite pasta healthier. You can also add extra flavor by using various vegetable juices such as carrot, beet or spinach.

    Technical Specifications

    • General Specification

      Primary Material
      Plastic
      Product type
      Pasta Maker
      Non-slip feet
      yes
      Interface
      Rotary knob
      Cord length
      1m
      Dishwasher safe parts
      Yes
      Jar material
      Plastic
      Blade Material
      POM
      Pulse function
      N/A
      Blades detachable
      N/A
      Warranty
      yes
      EU declaration of conformity
      Yes

    • Technical Specifications

      Power
      150W
      Voltage
      220-240 V
      Frequency
      50 Hz
      Battery Product
      No

    • Safety feature

      Automatic blade stop
      No

    • Weight and Dimensions

      Product Length
      350mm
      Product Width
      135mm
      Product Height
      287mm
      Product Weight
      4,7kg
      Package Length
      400mm
      Package Width
      230mm
      Package Height
      33mm
      Package Weight
      6,4kg

    • Country of Origin

      Produced In
      China

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