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All series

Series 5000 Blender Core

Discontinued

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Series 5000Blender Core

HR2228/90

Series 5000 Blender Core

Discontinued

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Manuals & Documentation

EU Declaration of Conformity - English (US)

  • PDF file, 352.6 kB
  • 13 March 2026

Important Information Manual Philips Series 5000 Blender Core

  • PDF file, 491 kB
  • 13 March 2026

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