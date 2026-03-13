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2 year warranty
Food Preparation
All series
Series 5000 Blender Core
Discontinued
Support
HR2228/90
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EU Declaration of Conformity - English (US)
Important Information Manual Philips Series 5000 Blender Core
All the ingredients stick to the wall of the jar and the blade does not touch them. What should I do?
Foam is coming out of my Philips Blender
My Philips Blender gets blocked during processing
My Philips blender is not working
Contacting Philips
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