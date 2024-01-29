2 year warranty
Discontinued
Perfectly fine results twice as fast
ProBlend Crush technology turns toughest ingredients into finest smoothies twice as fast. Our unique 6-star blades in combination with our efficiently designed 800 W motor crush ice and big pieces to perfection.
ProBlend Crush Technology
You enjoy a 2-year worldwide warranty on our blenders – which is our guarantee of long-lasting quality and operation.
Powerful but energy efficient 800 W motor for balancing power efficiency and perfect blending results. Designed to maximize the performance of the ProBlend Crush technology.
The large 2 L jar has a working capacity of 1.5 L for deliciously blended smoothies to share with the whole family or save for later
4.9
of 5
49
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
Spook001
29/01/2024
South Africa
Verified buyer
Philips Series 5000 HR2228/90 Blender Core
I use my blender daily for both breakfast and lunch and had to choose a reputable brand. I am extremely satisfied with my purchase. Made of high-quality material and easy to clean. Backed by a long warranty I know this product will last a lifetime.
Pros
Well made. Good quality
Cons
Not really a con, but I am afraid I may drop the glass container!
This review was made for Series 5000 HR2228/90 Blender Core
Date of Use 2023-09-29
This review was made for Series 5000 HR2228/90 Blender Core
Date of Use 2023-09-29
Xhosa
19/10/2023
South Africa
Verified buyer
Excellent Product.
We were looking for a powerful blender that offered many options. The blender exceeded all our expectations.
Pros
Powerfull
Cons
Nothing
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Series 5000 HR2228/90 Blender Core
Date of Use 2022-09-19
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Series 5000 HR2228/90 Blender Core
Date of Use 2022-09-19
KN01
16/03/2023
South Africa
Verified buyer
Awesome blender
This blender crushes ice with ease. The settings are simple and you can make smoothies in no time at all
Pros
crushes ice easily
Cons
it doesn't clean itself :)
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Series 5000 HR2228/90 Blender Core
Date of Use 2022-02-16
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Series 5000 HR2228/90 Blender Core
Date of Use 2022-02-16