[This review was collected as part of a promotion.] This blender is well made, good value and works well. The glass jug is tough and basically means you can blend pretty much any food/drink in it. Since getting the blender I have used it each morning to make a smoothie - this contains frozen fruit and berries, which over time had scratched the jug of my old blender as it was plastic (plus it makes you wonder if bits of plastic end up in the smoothie...). This blender's jug still looks as good as new and it manages to completely blend the frozen fruits each time. The controls are easy to use and having the pulse setting really helps to make sure you can get all the parts blended well. One of the best features is that you can separate the jug and blade section so that it can all go in the dishwasher - nice and easy! It's good and powerful, not too loud, and easy to take care of - so far it's been used every day for smoothies, plus we've made soups, milkshakes, crushed ice and made yorkshire pudding batter. Couldn't ask for more really - it works well.