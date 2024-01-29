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2 year warranty

All series

  • Standard Product Photo Philips Series 5000 Blender Core HR2228/90
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  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips Series 5000 Blender Core HR2228/90
  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips Series 5000 Blender Core HR2228/90
  • Standard Product Photo Philips Series 5000 Blender Core HR2228/90
  • Front Product Photo Philips Series 5000 Blender Core HR2228/90
  • Product Detail Photograph Philips Series 5000 Blender Core HR2228/90
  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips Series 5000 Blender Core HR2228/90
  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips Series 5000 Blender Core HR2228/90

Discontinued

Series 5000Blender Core

HR2228/90

4.9

| (49) Reviews | 100% recommend this product

Perfectly fine results twice as fast

ProBlend Crush technology turns toughest ingredients into finest smoothies twice as fast. Our unique 6-star blades in combination with our efficiently designed 800 W motor crush ice and big pieces to perfection.

See all benefits

Thanks to powerful ProBlend Crush Technology

Perfectly fine results twice as fast

  • ProBlend Crush Technology

2-year worldwide warranty

2-year worldwide warranty

You enjoy a 2-year worldwide warranty on our blenders – which is our guarantee of long-lasting quality and operation.

Powerful, yet energy efficient 800 W motor

Powerful, yet energy efficient 800 W motor

Powerful but energy efficient 800 W motor for balancing power efficiency and perfect blending results. Designed to maximize the performance of the ProBlend Crush technology.

Maximum 2 L capacity, working jar capacity 1.5L

Maximum 2 L capacity, working jar capacity 1.5L

The large 2 L jar has a working capacity of 1.5 L for deliciously blended smoothies to share with the whole family or save for later

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.9

of 5

49

Reviews

100%

recommend this product

3
2
1

29/01/2024

South Africa

South Africa

Verified buyer

Philips Series 5000 HR2228/90 Blender Core

I use my blender daily for both breakfast and lunch and had to choose a reputable brand. I am extremely satisfied with my purchase. Made of high-quality material and easy to clean. Backed by a long warranty I know this product will last a lifetime.

Pros

Well made. Good quality

Cons

Not really a con, but I am afraid I may drop the glass container!

This review was made for Series 5000 HR2228/90 Blender Core

Date of Use 2023-09-29

This review was made for Series 5000 HR2228/90 Blender Core

Date of Use 2023-09-29

19/10/2023

South Africa

South Africa

Verified buyer

Excellent Product.

We were looking for a powerful blender that offered many options. The blender exceeded all our expectations.

Pros

Powerfull

Cons

Nothing

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Series 5000 HR2228/90 Blender Core

Date of Use 2022-09-19

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Series 5000 HR2228/90 Blender Core

Date of Use 2022-09-19

16/03/2023

South Africa

South Africa

Verified buyer

Awesome blender

This blender crushes ice with ease. The settings are simple and you can make smoothies in no time at all

Pros

crushes ice easily

Cons

it doesn't clean itself :)

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Series 5000 HR2228/90 Blender Core

Date of Use 2022-02-16

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Series 5000 HR2228/90 Blender Core

Date of Use 2022-02-16

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