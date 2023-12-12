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2 year warranty

All series

  • Perfectly fine results twice as fast
  • Perfectly fine results twice as fast
  • Perfectly fine results twice as fast
  • Perfectly fine results twice as fast
  • Perfectly fine results twice as fast
  • Perfectly fine results twice as fast
  • Perfectly fine results twice as fast
  • Perfectly fine results twice as fast
  • Perfectly fine results twice as fast
  • Perfectly fine results twice as fast

Discontinued

Series 5000Blender Core

HR2224/00

4.8

| (52) Reviews | 96% recommend this product

Perfectly fine results twice as fast

ProBlend Crush technology turns toughest ingredients into finest smoothies twice as fast. Our unique 4-star blades in combination with our efficiently designed 800 W motor crush ice and big pieces to perfection.

See all benefits

Thanks to powerful ProBlend Crush Technology

Perfectly fine results twice as fast

  • ProBlend Crush Technology

2-year worldwide warranty

2-year worldwide warranty

You enjoy a 2-year worldwide warranty on our blenders – which is our guarantee of long-lasting quality and operation.

Powerful, yet energy efficient 800 W motor

Powerful, yet energy efficient 800 W motor

Powerful but energy efficient 800 W motor for balancing power efficiency and perfect blending results. Designed to maximize the performance of the ProBlend Crush technology.

Perfectly crushed ice and tough ingredients, 2x faster

Perfectly crushed ice and tough ingredients, 2x faster

ProBlend Crush technology turns toughest ingredients into finest smoothies twice as fast. Our unique 4-star blades in combination with our efficiently designed 800 W motor crush ice and big pieces to perfection.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.8

of 5

52

Reviews

96%

recommend this product

3
1

12/12/2023

South Africa

South Africa

Verified buyer

Simple and effective

Delivery was efficient. Product works well. It's powerful and I like the non-slip "feet".

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Series 5000 HR2224/00 Blender Core

Date of Use 2022-11-12

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Series 5000 HR2224/00 Blender Core

Date of Use 2022-11-12

13/11/2023

South Africa

South Africa

Verified buyer

The product has exceeded our expectations

Easy to use and clean. The quality of the entire product is excellent.

Cons

No Cons

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Series 5000 HR2224/00 Blender Core

Date of Use 2023-07-13

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Series 5000 HR2224/00 Blender Core

Date of Use 2023-07-13

29/09/2023

South Africa

South Africa

Verified buyer

Powerful blender and good quality

In the few months I've had my blender, I have been impressed with its power and quality. Hoping it will last long :)

Pros

powerful & large jug for great capacity

Cons

none

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Series 5000 HR2224/00 Blender Core

Date of Use 2022-08-29

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Series 5000 HR2224/00 Blender Core

Date of Use 2022-08-29

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