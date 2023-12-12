2 year warranty
Discontinued
Perfectly fine results twice as fast
ProBlend Crush technology turns toughest ingredients into finest smoothies twice as fast. Our unique 4-star blades in combination with our efficiently designed 800 W motor crush ice and big pieces to perfection.
ProBlend Crush Technology
You enjoy a 2-year worldwide warranty on our blenders – which is our guarantee of long-lasting quality and operation.
Powerful but energy efficient 800 W motor for balancing power efficiency and perfect blending results. Designed to maximize the performance of the ProBlend Crush technology.
ProBlend Crush technology turns toughest ingredients into finest smoothies twice as fast. Our unique 4-star blades in combination with our efficiently designed 800 W motor crush ice and big pieces to perfection.
4.8
of 5
52
Reviews
96%
recommend this product
Bbol
12/12/2023
South Africa
Verified buyer
Simple and effective
Delivery was efficient. Product works well. It's powerful and I like the non-slip "feet".
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Series 5000 HR2224/00 Blender Core
Date of Use 2022-11-12
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Series 5000 HR2224/00 Blender Core
Date of Use 2022-11-12
Vespa300
13/11/2023
South Africa
Verified buyer
The product has exceeded our expectations
Easy to use and clean. The quality of the entire product is excellent.
Cons
No Cons
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Series 5000 HR2224/00 Blender Core
Date of Use 2023-07-13
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Series 5000 HR2224/00 Blender Core
Date of Use 2023-07-13
JennaAnnK
29/09/2023
South Africa
Verified buyer
Powerful blender and good quality
In the few months I've had my blender, I have been impressed with its power and quality. Hoping it will last long :)
Pros
powerful & large jug for great capacity
Cons
none
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Series 5000 HR2224/00 Blender Core
Date of Use 2022-08-29
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Series 5000 HR2224/00 Blender Core
Date of Use 2022-08-29