Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up and get exclusive offers
2 year warranty
Food Preparation
All series
Jamie Oliver Blender
Discontinued
Support
HR2172/00
Go to shop
Log in or create an account
You instantly have access to manuals, tailored support and more. Plus it’s quick and easy
Consumer Care Book Philips Jamie Oliver Blender
EU Declaration of conformity Philips Jamie Oliver Blender HR2172/00 - English (US)
All (5)
Can I pour boiling-hot liquids into the jar of my Philips Blender?
Are the Philips Blender parts dishwasher safe?
How to clean the jar of my Philips Blender
How can I store the cord?
How can I add ingredients while my Philips Blender is running?
Why does the fruit juice or soy milk contain alot of pulp or skin?
How come the blender does not start?
The blender jar leaks. What should I do?
My Philips Blender gets blocked during processing
Contacting Philips
We're happy to help you