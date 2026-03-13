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2 year warranty

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Jamie Oliver Blender

Discontinued

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Jamie Oliver Blender

HR2172/00

Jamie Oliver Blender

Discontinued

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Manuals & Documentation

Consumer Care Book Philips Jamie Oliver Blender

  • PDF file, 199.6 kB
  • 13 March 2026

EU Declaration of conformity Philips Jamie Oliver Blender HR2172/00 - English (US)

  • PDF file, 24.7 kB
  • 13 March 2026

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