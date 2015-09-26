2 year warranty
Discontinued
HR2172/00
Built to blend, made to last
"Blenders don't need to be complicated - it's basically all about speed. That's what combines the flavours and gives you smooth textures. I use mine for everything from batters and sauces, to soups and smoothies" Jamie O.
600 W
2L high quality glass jar
Innovative ProBlend 5 technology with optimum blending power ensures finely blended smooth results.
This Philips Jamie Oliver appliance comes with a very simple to use rotary dial - select 1 for low speeds and 2 for maximum speeds. The Pulse setting is perfect for crushing ice or making sure that ingredients come together before blending.
The new Philips Jamie Oliver blender features super hard titanium coated blades, which ensures that the serrated blades stay sharp for longer. Thanks to the 5 star blade, preparing batters, sauces and smoothies takes no time at all, so busy parents can feel confident they're putting healthy and delicious meals on the table every night of the week.
3.0
of 5
1
Review
Normstorm
26/09/2015
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
Not Impressed
After a short time, bottom locating lug of jug base broke off. Motor also smells, even in short use. Do not expect long life cycle for this machine. Not especially good at processing, requires a lot of liquid which is not always good for some recipes - query blade design? On the good side, this model has a robust glass jug with large capacity and is also easy to clean.
This review was made for HR2172/01 Jamie Oliver Blender
This review was made for HR2172/01 Jamie Oliver Blender