2 year warranty
Discontinued
HR2103/03
Fresh smoothie and food made easy
This Philips Daily Collection Blender offers a 400 W motor, 1.5 l jar and a serrated 5star blade combined to create perfect end results for your smoothie and food preparation. It makes your tough blending made easy!
400 W
1.5 L Plastic Jar
with mill and filter
5 star blade
Strong 400 W motor for blending and mixing easily.
Avoid breakages with this reinforced plastic jar. The 1.5-liter jar has a working capacity of 1.25 liters.
The newly designed blade will blend and cut the ingredients effectively and make a perfect smoothie for you and your family.
Awards
4.3
of 5
3
Reviews
Zinash18
27/09/2020
South Africa
Blender
I like using it for my smoothies and juice,and it’s very useful to me as I am into fitness, and also eating healthy food.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection HR2103/03 Blender
Date of Use 2018-09-27
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection HR2103/03 Blender
Date of Use 2018-09-27
Naumaan
10/10/2019
South Africa
User Friendly
This product is user friendly... We have made use of this product for many years.. We've also gifted it to many individuals and it seems like it has become thier prized kitchen possession
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection HR2103/03 Blender
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Daily Collection HR2103/03 Blender
SidPropPhilips31
30/09/2019
South Africa
Not easy to clean
This is one product of philips that I regret buying, mainly because it is not easy to use. The motor is not that strong and the capability to blend any food item quickly is not possible. I love the philips brand and i need a blender, but I would rather use the hand blender, since it is easy and more convenient. Difficult to clean the motor area and the blade area.
This review was made for Daily Collection HR2103/03 Blender
This review was made for Daily Collection HR2103/03 Blender