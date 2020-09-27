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  • Fresh smoothie and food made easy
  • Fresh smoothie and food made easy
  • Fresh smoothie and food made easy
  • Fresh smoothie and food made easy
  • Fresh smoothie and food made easy
  • Fresh smoothie and food made easy
  • Fresh smoothie and food made easy
  • Fresh smoothie and food made easy
  • Fresh smoothie and food made easy
  • Fresh smoothie and food made easy
  • Fresh smoothie and food made easy
  • Fresh smoothie and food made easy
  • Fresh smoothie and food made easy
  • Fresh smoothie and food made easy
  • Fresh smoothie and food made easy
  • Fresh smoothie and food made easy
  • Fresh smoothie and food made easy
  • Fresh smoothie and food made easy

Discontinued

Daily CollectionBlender

HR2103/03

4.3

| (3) Reviews

1 award

Fresh smoothie and food made easy

This Philips Daily Collection Blender offers a 400 W motor, 1.5 l jar and a serrated 5star blade combined to create perfect end results for your smoothie and food preparation. It makes your tough blending made easy!

See all benefits

With extra strong power and blade

Fresh smoothie and food made easy

  • 400 W

  • 1.5 L Plastic Jar

  • with mill and filter

  • 5 star blade

Strong 400 W motor

Strong 400 W motor

Strong 400 W motor for blending and mixing easily.

Break-resistant plastic jar

Avoid breakages with this reinforced plastic jar. The 1.5-liter jar has a working capacity of 1.25 liters.

Serrated 5star blade for effective blending and mixing

Serrated 5star blade for effective blending and mixing

The newly designed blade will blend and cut the ingredients effectively and make a perfect smoothie for you and your family.

Technical Specifications

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Awards

  • Award image VRS_AWARD-961310

Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.3

of 5

3

Reviews

3
2
1

27/09/2020

South Africa

South Africa

Blender

I like using it for my smoothies and juice,and it’s very useful to me as I am into fitness, and also eating healthy food.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Daily Collection HR2103/03 Blender

Date of Use 2018-09-27

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Daily Collection HR2103/03 Blender

Date of Use 2018-09-27

10/10/2019

South Africa

South Africa

User Friendly

This product is user friendly... We have made use of this product for many years.. We've also gifted it to many individuals and it seems like it has become thier prized kitchen possession

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Daily Collection HR2103/03 Blender

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Daily Collection HR2103/03 Blender

30/09/2019

South Africa

South Africa

Not easy to clean

This is one product of philips that I regret buying, mainly because it is not easy to use. The motor is not that strong and the capability to blend any food item quickly is not possible. I love the philips brand and i need a blender, but I would rather use the hand blender, since it is easy and more convenient. Difficult to clean the motor area and the blade area.

This review was made for Daily Collection HR2103/03 Blender

This review was made for Daily Collection HR2103/03 Blender

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