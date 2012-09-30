HR2100/90
Fresh smoothie and food made easy
This Philips Daily Collection Blender offers a 400 W motor, 1.5 l jar and a ProBlend4 star blade combined to create perfect end results for your smoothie and food preparation. It makes your tough blending made easy!See all benefits
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Strong 400 W motor for blending and mixing easily.
The newly designed blade will blend and cut the ingredients effectively and make a perfect smoothie for you and your family.
Blend at different speeds and to different degrees with a choice of setting.
You can use "Pulse" mode to control blending degree and time conveniently.
This simple and easily recognizable lock indicator will let you know when the appliance is ready to use with safety.
New spout design will prevent leakage after pouring to the glass.
New handle has a thumb grip position to hold and carry the jar easily.
Save space with the handy cord storage system under the housing of the blender.
All removable parts can be cleaned in the dishwasher.
With 2 years world-wide warrantee.
Avoid breakages with this reinforced plastic jar. The 1.5-liter jar has a working capacity of 1.25 liters.
Design specifications
Technical specifications
General specifications
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