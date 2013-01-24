Home
Daily Collection

Juicer

HR1810/70
Overall Rating / 5
    With this Philips juicer HR1810/70 you can make delicious fresh juice easily. And due to its compact design it's very easy to store too. See all benefits

      Compact juicer for easy storage

      • 220 W
      • 0.75 L
      • Regular tube
      Micro mesh filter for more juice

      Micro mesh filter for more juice

      The Philips juice has a micro mesh filter for more juice.

      Small and compact design

      Small and compact design

      Thanks to its very compact design the appliance can easily be stored in small spaces and cupboards.

      Juice continuously using the 750ml detachable pulp container

      Juice continuously using the 750ml detachable pulp container

      Juice continuously using the 750 ml detachable pulp container.

      Cleaning is easy with the detachable spout

      Cleaning is easy with the detachable spout

      The detachable spout allows for easy cleaning.

      Technical Specifications

      • Design specifications

        Color(s)
        Bright white with blue accents
        Material housing and clamps
        PP
        Material lid
        SAN

      • General specifications

        Integrated cord storage
        Yes
        Non-slip feet
        Yes
        Safety clamps
        Yes
        Speed setting
        1

      • Technical specifications

        Cord length
        1  m
        Frequency
        50/60  Hz
        Power
        220  W
        Pulp container
        750  ml
        Voltage
        220-240  V

      Get support for this product

      Go to consumer care

          Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.