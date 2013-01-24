Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1

Jamie Oliver Hand blender

HR1680/00
Overall Rating / 5
2 Awards
  • Simple, quick & effective Simple, quick & effective Simple, quick & effective
    -{discount-value}

    Jamie Oliver Hand blender

    HR1680/00
    Overall Rating / 5
    2 Awards

    Simple, quick & effective

    "Being handheld means you can blend directly in your pan, whether it’s a pot or even a deep roasting tray for the perfect gravy. It’s perfect for soups or for whizzing small batches of anything from salad dressings to pesto" Jamie O. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Find similar products

    Jamie Oliver Hand blender

    Simple, quick & effective

    "Being handheld means you can blend directly in your pan, whether it’s a pot or even a deep roasting tray for the perfect gravy. It’s perfect for soups or for whizzing small batches of anything from salad dressings to pesto" Jamie O. See all benefits

    Simple, quick & effective

    "Being handheld means you can blend directly in your pan, whether it’s a pot or even a deep roasting tray for the perfect gravy. It’s perfect for soups or for whizzing small batches of anything from salad dressings to pesto" Jamie O. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Find similar products

    Jamie Oliver Hand blender

    Simple, quick & effective

    "Being handheld means you can blend directly in your pan, whether it’s a pot or even a deep roasting tray for the perfect gravy. It’s perfect for soups or for whizzing small batches of anything from salad dressings to pesto" Jamie O. See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all hand-blender
      Register

      Join the Philips family

      Simple, quick & effective

      Blender with innovative ProMix technology

      • 650 W
      • Metal bar
      • Chopper & 1 accessory
      1.0L beaker with lid keeps smoothies and batters fresh

      1.0L beaker with lid keeps smoothies and batters fresh

      This beaker is really useful when preparing homemade sauces, pancake batters or smoothies with your hand blender. If you don't finish the batch in one go, pop on the lid and keep it in the fridge for later. It couldn't be easier!

      Innovative ProMix technology for best results

      Innovative ProMix technology for best results

      The innovative ProMix technology represents the ultimate in speed and efficacy, to deliver only the finest and evenly cut results.

      Exclusive Jamie Oliver recipes for inspiration

      Exclusive Jamie Oliver recipes for inspiration

      Each product in the range of Jamie's Tools by Philips Jamie Oliver comes with exclusive recipes from Jamie to help prepare a range of easy, fresh dishes that all the family will love.

      Whisk accessory for whipping cream and mayonnaise

      Whisk accessory for whipping cream and mayonnaise

      This accessory attaches easily to your hand blender top. It is useful when preparing fluffy whipped cream and homemade mayonnaise. After use, remember to take out the whisk which can be cleaned in the dishwasher. The connecting section should be wiped clean and not be put in the dish washer.

      Long lasting, titanium coated blade

      Long lasting, titanium coated blade

      The ultimate helping hand in the kitchen, the new Philips Jamies Oliver hand blender features a strong, titanium coated blade which ensures it stays sharper for much longer.

      Powerful 650W motor with power and turbo buttons

      Powerful 650W motor with power and turbo buttons

      The ultimate helping hand in the kitchen, the new Philips Jamie Oliver hand blender features a strong 650W motor with a simple "on / off" button as well as a turbo button, ensuring that busy families can enjoy fresh, healthy food every night of the week.

      Visit www.philips.com/jamieoliver for more tips

      Visit www.philips.com/jamieoliver for more tips

      "For me, it's about encouraging more people to enjoy cooking and to feel as comfortable and confident as possible using this kit. And, ultimately, I set out to design a range that I would be genuinely happy to have and use in my own kitchen. Every piece of kit from the Jamie's Tools range by Philips Jamie Oliver has a splash of lovely cornflower blue, the color I chose to match the clean retro shapes we've used. This stuff is meant to be shown off, not hidden away in cupboards."

      Chopper to chop onion or prepare pestos

      Chopper to chop onion or prepare pestos

      This compact chopper stands sturdy on any kitchen counter and is useful when chopping smaller quantities of onions, herbs or cheese. Homemade pestos and salsas are also really simple to make and add a completely fresh touch to your meals. After use, the knife and chopper detach easily for cleaning in the dishwasher. The top connecting lid can be wiped clean and should not be put in the dishwasher.

      Dishwasher safe accessories

      Dishwasher safe accessories

      We know that you want to spend your time preparing, cooking and enjoying food rather than washing up! The accessories in the Philips Jamie Oliver range are therefore dishwasher safe.

      Helps to prepare anything from salad dressings to pesto

      Helps to prepare anything from salad dressings to pesto

      Technical Specifications

      • Design specifications

        Color(s)
        Star white & horizon blue
        Material bar
        Metal
        Material housing
        PP and rubber
        Material blade
        Stainless steel
        Material jar
        SAN

      • General specifications

        Detachable shaft
        With 2 buttons
        Speed setting
        2
        Turbo function
        Yes

      • Accessories

        Beaker
        1 L
        Chopper
        Yes
        Whisk
        Yes

      • Technical specifications

        Cord length
        1.2  m
        Frequency
        50/60  Hz
        Voltage
        220-240  V
        Wattage
        650  W

      • Dimensions and weight

        Packaging dimensions (L×W×H)
        24x13x44  cm
        Product dimensions (L×W×H)
        91x68x380  mm

      Get support for this product

      Go to consumer care

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          Awards

          Reviews

          Be the first to review this item

          Discover

          MyPhilips

          Register for exclusive benefits

          Subscribe to our newsletter

          Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

          Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

          Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.