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    Daily Collection Hand blender

    HR1604/00

    Healthy homemade food made easy

    The Philips Daily Collection Hand blender combines 550 Watt power with an uniquely designed blending foot. Giving a wonderfully smooth result for soups, purees and shakes. Preparing healthy food has never been so easy!

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    Daily Collection Hand blender

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    Healthy homemade food made easy

    For perfectly blended soups, purees and shakes

    • 550 W, metal bar
    • ProMix
    • 0,5 L Beaker
    • 1 speed
    2-button release system to easily remove the blending bar

    2-button release system to easily remove the blending bar

    With the 2-button release system of the Philips handblender it is easy to remove the blending bar for easy cleaning.

    Single switch

    Single switch

    Single switch for easy use.

    Slim-grip to fit any hand

    Slim-grip to fit any hand

    The Daily Collection Hand blender has a slim-grip to fit any hand.

    Strong 550 W motor

    Strong 550 W motor

    Strong 550 W motor for the toughest ingredients.

    Optimal food flow and blending performance

    Optimal food flow and blending performance

    Developed together with the prestigious Stutgart University, Philips ProMix is a unique, advanced technology that uses a specific triangular shape to create optimal food flow and maximum performance for faster and more consistent blending.

    Technical Specifications

    • Design specifications

      Material housing
      PP and rubber
      Color(s)
      White
      Material blade
      Stainless steel
      Material bar
      Metal
      Material beaker
      SAN

    • Accessories

      Beaker
      0.5 L

    • Technical specifications

      Power
      550  W
      Voltage
      220V-240  V
      Frequency
      50/60  Hz

    • General specifications

      Detachable shaft
      With 2 buttons
      Speed setting
      1

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