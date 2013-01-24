Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1

handblender

HR1357
Overall Rating / 5
  • Have it your way. Exactly your way. Have it your way. Exactly your way. Have it your way. Exactly your way.
    -{discount-value}

    handblender

    HR1357
    Overall Rating / 5

    Have it your way. Exactly your way.

    The Philips Hand blender combines 300 Watt power with a double-action blade, giving a wonderfully smooth result for soups, puree and shakes. Have it your way, exactly your way. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Find similar products

    handblender

    Have it your way. Exactly your way.

    The Philips Hand blender combines 300 Watt power with a double-action blade, giving a wonderfully smooth result for soups, puree and shakes. Have it your way, exactly your way. See all benefits

    Have it your way. Exactly your way.

    The Philips Hand blender combines 300 Watt power with a double-action blade, giving a wonderfully smooth result for soups, puree and shakes. Have it your way, exactly your way. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Find similar products

    handblender

    Have it your way. Exactly your way.

    The Philips Hand blender combines 300 Watt power with a double-action blade, giving a wonderfully smooth result for soups, puree and shakes. Have it your way, exactly your way. See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all hand-blender
      Register

      Join the Philips family

      Have it your way. Exactly your way.

      • 300W
      • metal bar
      • with beaker and chopper
      Powerful 300 W motor

      Powerful 300 W motor

      Powerful 300 W motor to handle a variety of ingredients.

      Comfortable clean

      Comfortable clean

      Detachable bar to comfortable clean under water.

      Double action blade that cuts all ingredients

      Double action blade that cuts all ingredients

      Beaker to store your soup, puree or shake

      Beaker to store your soup, puree or shake

      Chopper with stainless steel knife to cut vegetables

      Chopper with stainless steel knife to cut vegetables

      Dishwasher safe accessories

      Dishwasher safe accessories

      Technical Specifications

      • Design specifications

        Material housing
        PP and rubber
        Material jars
        SAN
        Material blade
        stainless steel
        Available color(s)
        white with blue

      • General specifications

        Speeds
        4

      • Accessories

        Chopper
        Yes
        Beaker with lid
        1  L

      • Technical specifications

        Voltage
        220-240  V
        Frequency
        50-60  Hz
        Power
        300  W

      Get support for this product

      Go to consumer care

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          Reviews

          Be the first to review this item

          Discover

          MyPhilips

          Register for exclusive benefits

          Subscribe to our newsletter

          Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

          Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

          Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.