Electric shaver

HQ40
    Lightweight, compact and easy-to-use two-headed shaver with Lift & Cut technology and individually floating heads for a close, comfortable shave.

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Find similar products

      Lift & Cut system

      Individually floating heads

      Individually floating heads

      Align the razor sharp blades of your Philips shaver closer to your skin for exceptional closeness.

      Up to 60 minutes cordless shave

      Up to 60 minutes cordless shave.

      Unique Lift & Cut system

      This unique dual blade system of the Philips shaver gently lifts hair into position for an incredibly close cut.

      Technical Specifications

      • Shaving Performance

        Shaving system
        Lift & Cut technology
        Contour following
        Individual floating heads

      • Ease of use

        Charging
        Battery operation
        Shaving time
        20 days

      • Accessories

        Maintenance
        • Cleaning brush
        • Protective cap

