I had the original Philips manual Airfryer for over 6 years, and eventually passed mine on to a family member when I upgraded to the XXL. I have no words in all honesty. I was able to cook a massive free-range chicken in a fraction of the time with no fuss at all, and at 140°C only. Yes, 140°C only!! Just dry the bird, sprinkle with seasoning, place straight into the airfryer basket, turn on and leave. The chicken was so succulent and flavourful, that I will never buy another deli chicken again. I also purchased the separate baking attachment and pizza attachment. As an aficionado at both baking and pizza, I was completely and utterly blown away. Pizza (up to 28cm) is cooked in just 10 minutes at only 160°C. A far cry from 220°C for 15-18 min in a conventional oven. And the pizza comes out as if straight out of a pizza oven! I also made Chicago-style deep pan pizza in the baking pan and it, too, was a revelation (note that Chicago-style is not thick base, but a pizza that resembles a quiche). Red velvet cupcakes made in the silicone cupcake holders (into which I placed my own paper cupcake holders) were phenomenal. I cannot believe I was able to bake such moist, tasty cupcakes in 12 minutes at 160°C. I know I sound like a walking advert for the Philips XXL, but it really has blown my mind. I have made anything and everything in my machine - from brownies to cupcakes, banana bread, sweetcorn bake, roast veggies, Chicken Parmigiano, lamb chops, sausages, potato bake, whole chicken, chicken pieces, spare ribs, croissants (from uncooked and frozen), pizza (thin crust and deep-pan), cauliflower cheese, chicken broccoli bake, toasted cheese sarmies, chips, wedges, chicken Schnitzel, battered or crumbed fish and fish fingers, and even frozen pastries like sausage rolls and cheese puffs. I seldom touch my conventional oven, in all honesty. And best of all, it's healthier, much faster and uses far less electricity since you cook items at lower temperatures.