2 year warranty
Discontinued
Maximum taste, minimum fat
The Philips Airfryer XXL uses hot air to fry your favourite food with little or no added oil. New Fat Removal technology is designed to extract and capture fat from the food, making this a healthier way to fry for you and your family.
Fat Removal technology
Rapid Air technology
black, 1.4 kg
Eat healthier dishes with excess fat removed from food. The Philips Airfryer has Fat Removal Technology that separates and captures excess fat. Enjoy delicious food that's crispy on the outside and tender on the inside with maximum taste and minimum fat.
Yes, you can cook family-size meals in the new Airfryer XXL. It's full-size capacity makes cooking a large, delicious meal easy. You can cook a whole chicken or even up to 1.4 kg of fries to satisfy hungry family or friends. Serve up to six portions with the large 7.3L capacity pan.
With our handy Keep Warm mode, you can enjoy your meal when you're ready. It will keep your food warm and at the ideal temperature for up to 30 minutes.
4.8
of 5
85
Reviews
96%
recommend this product
Rally989
31/05/2022
South Africa
Easy to use
Easy to use. Quick turnaround time. Comes out tasty. Easy to clean.
Pros
Brand name
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Premium HD9650/99 Airfryer XXL
Date of Use 2022-04-30
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Premium HD9650/99 Airfryer XXL
Date of Use 2022-04-30
Paws1
31/03/2022
South Africa
Fab features in newer XXL model
This is an update from my older XL version that has served me over 5yrs. Just needed A larger volume for cooking and baking. Also easier to obtain accessories than XL model
Pros
Everything you need to make perfect healthy food
Cons
Just 3 extra items to be cleaned over XL model but that minor
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Premium HD9650/99 Airfryer XXL
Date of Use 2020-03-31
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Premium HD9650/99 Airfryer XXL
Date of Use 2020-03-31
Nano04
10/09/2021
South Africa
Great features thank you Phillips
I like that it easy to use and safe time i recommend it for family who love food
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Premium HD9650/99 Airfryer XXL
Date of Use 2021-08-10
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Premium HD9650/99 Airfryer XXL
Date of Use 2021-08-10
Compared to other Philips Dual Basket Airfryers
Compared to fat content of chicken and pork versus a deep fat fryer and wok frying
Rapid Air Technology increases the airflow speed in the basket by 7 times, compared to airflow speed in a Philips Viva Airfryer with flat bottom
Compared to fresh fries prepared in a Philips conventional fryer
Energy cost of cooking one chicken breast (AF 160°C, no preheat) or salmon filet (200C, no preheat) vs. using an A class oven. Average percentage based on internal lab measurement with products HD9280, HD9650, HD9860, HD9270, HD9285, HD9252, HD9200, HD9255, HD9880. Results might vary per product.