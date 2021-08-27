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    Eco Conscious Edition 5000 Series Kettle

    HD9365/10

    Overall Rating / 5
    • Reviews Reviews
    4 Awards

    Breakfast just got better

    Get your favourite wake-up beverage quickly and easily every morning. Sustainably designed with 100% Bio-based plastics², to reduce its CO2 footprint by 25%¹, during production process, and energy-efficient features for a greener future.

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    Eco Conscious Edition 5000 Series Kettle

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    Breakfast just got better

    With the Philips Eco Conscious Edition Kettle

    • 100% Bio-based plastics²
    • 1.7 liter capacity
    • Easy-to-read water level and cup indicators
    • Silk white matt finish
    Save up to 46% energy with the cup indicators

    Save up to 46% energy with the cup indicators

    The handy water level indicators, including one-cup indicator, make sure that you only boil the amount of water that you need, saving both energy (one cup of water 250ml vs 1L) and water and helping to contribute to a better environment.

    Large capacity suitable for the whole family

    Large capacity suitable for the whole family

    With a 1.7 liter capacity, this kettle is suitable for the whole family. Even with its large capacity, its compact design takes up minimal space on your countertop.

    Concealed stainless steel heating element

    Concealed stainless steel heating element

    Concealed stainless steel heating element enables fast boiling and easy cleaning.

    Pilot light indicates when the kettle is switched on

    Pilot light indicates when the kettle is switched on

    Elegant indicator light incorporated on the power switch illuminates when the kettle is turned on.

    The Anti-limescale filter ensures clean water in your cup

    The Anti-limescale filter ensures clean water in your cup

    The removable anti-limescale filter ensures the water you pour into your cup is clean

    Auto switch-off when water is ready or kettle is removed

    Auto switch-off when water is ready or kettle is removed

    The automatic switch-off function turns off the kettle when the water is ready or when the kettle is lifted from the base.

    Cordless kettle on 360° pirouette base for easy lifting

    Cordless kettle on 360° pirouette base for easy lifting

    The cordless kettle sits precisely on a 360° pirouette base for easy lifting and seamless replacing.

    Modern and minimalistic style

    Modern and minimalistic style

    Sustainability never looked more stylish, with silk white matt finish to look sensational in your kitchen.

    With 2200W power you can prepare your warm drink in no time

    Get your favorite wake up beverage quick and easy every morning, with this powerful kettle.

    Sustainable design for a greener future

    Sustainably designed using 100% Bio-based plastics² to reduce its CO2 footprint by 25%¹, during production process. This breakthrough material is sure to have a big impact on your kitchen while supporting a more positive outcome for the environment.

    Designed with safety and sustainability in mind

    100% Bio-based plastics² are made from biological and renewable resources, like sunflower oil. Used oil left over from cooking, and other plant waste, are collected and recycled through an eco-friendly process to make it suitable for contact with food. Kettle has a multi-safety system to prevent it being operational without water.

    Pure and simple design

    Nature-inspired design with calm colors and natural materials. Includes detachable lid in a stylish wood pattern for easy refilling and cleaning. Philips Eco Conscious Collection awarded IF design award and Red Dot in 2022.

    Strix controller

    UK-designed Strix controller provides multi safety system against boil-dry, with auto switch off when ready or when lifted from the base.

    Technical Specifications

    • General Specification

      Primary Material
      Plastic
      Capacity Watertank
      1.7 l
      Warranty
      2 years

    • Technical Specifications

      Power
      1850-2200W
      Voltage
      22-240V
      Frequency
      50-60Hz
      Battery Product
      No

    • Safety feature

      Automatic shut-off
      Yes

    • Weight and Dimensions

      Product Length
      15.85cm
      Product Width
      22.12cm
      Product Height
      25.39cm
      Product Weight
      970g
      Package Length
      20.4cm
      Package Width
      23.7cm
      Package Height
      24.9cm
      Package Weight
      357.7g

    • Country of Origin

      Produced In
      China

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    • ¹Calculation based on the production of same appliance using bioplastic vs 100% virgin plastic (or virgin polypropylene)
    • ²Main body made from 100% PP plastic from certified biobased sources, on a mass balance basis (BioPP is 84% of total plastic).

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