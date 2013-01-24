Search terms
Designed to last
Durable kettle in safe, food-grade stainless steel for long and reliable daily use. Philips brings 60 years of trust and expertise to this elegant long-life kettle. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Designed to last
Durable kettle in safe, food-grade stainless steel for long and reliable daily use. Philips brings 60 years of trust and expertise to this elegant long-life kettle. See all benefits
Designed to last
Durable kettle in safe, food-grade stainless steel for long and reliable daily use. Philips brings 60 years of trust and expertise to this elegant long-life kettle. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Designed to last
Durable kettle in safe, food-grade stainless steel for long and reliable daily use. Philips brings 60 years of trust and expertise to this elegant long-life kettle. See all benefits
A removable micro-mesh filter on the spout captures tiny limescale particles as small as 200 microns to ensure a clear cup.
A concealed stainless steel heating element ensures fast boiling and easy cleaning.
Multi safety system against boil-dry, with auto-switch off when the water is ready.
Elegant indicator light incorporated in the power switch illuminates when the kettle is turned on.
The water level is easy to read with an indicator located underneath the handle.
A push-button lid opens smoothly at the touch of a button, avoiding steam contact. The large opening simplifies cleaning.
The kettle can be filled through the spout or by opening the spring lid.
The cordless kettle sits on a 360° pirouette base for easy lifting and replacing.
The cord can be wrapped underneath the base, so it's the right length for any kitchen and easily stored away.
Durable metal design in food-grade brushed stainless steel for long, reliable use.
General specifications
Service
Sustainability
Technical specifications
Weight and dimensions
Design
Finishing