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  • Modern design, made to last Modern design, made to last Modern design, made to last

    Series 5000 Glass Kettle - light, 1.7 litre

    HD9339/81

    Modern design, made to last

    Our family-size 1.7L glass kettle features a modern design with intuitive blue light indicator inside the base to inform you when the kettle is on.

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    Series 5000 Glass Kettle - light, 1.7 litre

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    Modern design, made to last

    Durable crystal clear glass with sensor light

    • 1.7 L
    • Removable lid
    • Blue light indicator
    Removable lid for easy reach during cleaning

    Removable lid for easy reach during cleaning

    Fully removable lid for easy reach during cleaning.

    Cord winder for easy adjustment and storage

    Cord winder for easy adjustment and storage

    The cord can be wrapped underneath the base, so it's the right length for any kitchen and easily stored away.

    Cordless kettle with 360° pirouette base

    Cordless kettle with 360° pirouette base

    The cordless kettle sits on a 360° pirouette base for easy lifting and replacing.

    Flat heating element for fast boiling

    Flat heating element for fast boiling

    A concealed stainless steel heating element ensures fast boiling and easy cleaning.

    Micro-mesh filter captures tiny limescale particles

    Micro-mesh filter captures tiny limescale particles

    A removable micro-mesh filter on the spout captures tiny limescale particles as small as 200 microns to ensure a clear cup.

    Multi safety system against boil-dry

    Multi safety system against boil-dry

    Multi safety system against boil-dry, with auto-switch off when the water is ready.

    Blue light indicator

    Blue light indicator

    Elegant and intuitive sensor light is built into the clear glass base to show you when the kettle is on.

    Easy refilling through lid or spout

    Easy refilling through lid or spout

    The kettle can be filled through the spout or by opening the removable lid.

    Easy-to-read water level indicator

    Easy-to-read water level indicator

    The water level is easy to read with an indicator located on both sides of the kettle.

    Save up to 66% energy with the cup indicators

    Save up to 66% energy with the cup indicators

    The handy water level indicators, including one-cup indicator, make sure that you only boil the amount of water that you need, saving both energy (one cup of water 250ml vs 1L) and water and helping to contribute to a better environment.

    Strix controller

    UK-designed Strix controller provides multi safety system against boil-dry, with auto switch off when ready or when lifted from the base.

    Technical Specifications

    • Country of origin

      Made in
      China

    • Technical specifications

      Voltage
      220-240  V
      Power
      1850-2200  W
      Cord length
      0.75  m
      Capacity bowl
      1.7  l
      Frequency
      50-60  Hz

    • Weight and dimensions

      Dimensions of product (LxWxH)
      146x233x248  mm
      Dimensions of packaging (LxWxH)
      228x228x310  mm
      Weight of product
      1.15  kg
      Weight incl. packaging
      1.72  kg
      Micro mesh Filter
      Yes

    • General specifications

      360 degrees base
      Yes
      Cord storage
      Yes
      Automatic shut-off
      Yes
      Power-on light
      Yes
      Product features
      • Lid and spout filling
      • Non-slip feet
      Flat heating element
      Yes
      On/off switch
      Yes

    • Design and finishing

      Color(s)
      Black and silver
      Material heating element
      Stainless steel
      Material of main body
      Glass
      Material filter
      Nylon filter

    • Service

      2-year worldwide guarantee
      Yes

    • Sustainability

      Packaging
      > 90% recycled materials
      User manual
      100% recycled paper

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