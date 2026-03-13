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Daily Collection Kettle
Discontinued
Support
HD9334/35
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User Manual Philips Daily Collection Kettle
This smartly designed kettle allows you to read the amount of water from any angle while effectively filtering out lime scale thanks to the Micro-mesh filter. Reliable and efficient boiling, long life time!
All (5)
Can I use my Philips Kettle without the anti-scale filter?
Can I clean my anti-scale filter in the dishwasher?
Can I also heat up other liquids than water into the kettle?
How can I clean the outside of the kettle?
How to clean the scale filter of my Philips kettle
There is water coming out of the spout of my Philips kettle
There is water/condensation on the base of my Philips kettle
My Philips kettle does not switch on
It takes a long time for my Philips kettle to boil water
The water boiled in this kettle tastes metally. How can I improve the taste?
Contacting Philips
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