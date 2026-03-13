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Daily Collection Kettle

Discontinued

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Daily CollectionKettle

HD9334/35

Daily Collection Kettle

Discontinued

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Manuals & Documentation

User Manual Philips Daily Collection Kettle

  • PDF file, 1.8 MB
  • 13 March 2026

This smartly designed kettle allows you to read the amount of water from any angle while effectively filtering out lime scale thanks to the Micro-mesh filter. Reliable and efficient boiling, long life time!

  • PDF file
  • 29 March 2026

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