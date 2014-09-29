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    Kettle

    HD9322/81

    Designed to last

    The stylish Titanium colored metal electric kettle, made of rust proof stainless steel and temperature control designed in UK, is safe and durable for long lifetime

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    Kettle

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    Designed to last

    Made for long lasting usage

    • 1.7 liter
    • 2200 W
    • Titanium metal
    Made of rust proof stainless steel, safe & durable

    Made of rust proof stainless steel, safe & durable

    Durable and stylish metal kettle made of rust proof stainless steel, is for long lifetime.

    Kettle control designed in UK, safe and reliable

    Kettle control designed in UK, safe and reliable

    Kettle control designed in UK, safe and reliable.

    Flat heating element for fast boiling and easy cleaning

    Flat heating element for fast boiling and easy cleaning

    The stainless steel concealed element ensures fast boiling and easy cleaning.

    Spring lid with large opening for easy filling and cleaning

    Spring lid with large opening for easy filling and cleaning

    Spring lid with large opening for easy filling and cleaning, also avoiding steam contact.

    Easy lid and spout filling

    Easy lid and spout filling

    The kettle can be filled via the spout or by opening the hinged lid.

    Power cord winder for easy storage

    Power cord winder for easy storage

    The cord can be wrapped around the base, so that the kettle is easy to place in your kitchen.

    Pilot light indicates when the kettle is switched on

    Pilot light indicates when the kettle is switched on

    Elegant light incorporated in the on/off switch indicates when the kettle is on.

    Cordless 360° pirouette base for easy lifting and placing

    Cordless 360° pirouette base for easy lifting and placing

    Cordless 360° pirouette base for easy lifting and placing.

    Multi safety system

    Multi safety system

    Multiple safety system against boil-dry, with auto switch off when ready or when lifted from the base.

    Micro-mesh filter for a clean cup of water

    Micro-mesh filter for a clean cup of water

    The removable micro-mesh filter on the spout restrains all scale particles with size > 200 micron and ensures that the water you put into your cup is clean.

    Easy to read water level indicator

    Easy to read water level indicator

    Technical Specifications

    • Design specifications

      Material housing
      Stainless steel
      Heating element
      Stainless steel
      Material switch
      Polypropylene (PP)

    • Technical specifications

      Capacity
      1.7 L
      Power
      2200  W

    • General specifications

      Cord storage
      Yes
      360 degrees base
      Yes
      Automatic shut-off
      Yes
      Boil-dry protection
      Yes
      Flat heating element
      Yes
      Lid as well as spout filling
      Yes
      Spring lid opening
      Yes

    • Service

      2-year worldwide guarantee
      Yes

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