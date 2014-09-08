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    Kettle

    HD9322/60

    Designed to last

    The stylish red colored metal electric kettle, made of rust proof stainless steel and temperature control designed in UK, is safe and durable for long lifetime

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    Kettle

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    Designed to last

    Made for long lasting usage

    • 1.7 liter
    • 2200 W
    • Red
    Cordless 360° pirouette base for easy lifting and placing

    Cordless 360° pirouette base for easy lifting and placing

    Cordless 360° pirouette base for easy lifting and placing.

    Spring lid with large opening for easy filling and cleaning

    Spring lid with large opening for easy filling and cleaning

    Spring lid with large opening for easy filling and cleaning, also avoiding steam contact.

    Power cord winder for easy storage

    Power cord winder for easy storage

    The cord can be wrapped around the base, so that the kettle is easy to place in your kitchen.

    Easy lid and spout filling

    Easy lid and spout filling

    The kettle can be filled via the spout or by opening the hinged lid.

    Pilot light indicates when the kettle is switched on

    Pilot light indicates when the kettle is switched on

    Elegant light incorporated in the on/off switch indicates when the kettle is on.

    Flat heating elements for fast boiling and easy cleaning

    Flat heating elements for fast boiling and easy cleaning

    The stainless steel concealed element ensures fast boiling and easy cleaning.

    Anti-calc filter for a clear cup of water

    Anti-calc filter for a clear cup of water

    Removable anti-calc filter for a clean cup of water and a cleaner kettle.

    Easy to read water level indicators on both sides

    Easy to read water level indicators on both sides

    Easy to read water level indicator on both sides. The stylish stripes smartly indicate the cups amount as well.

    Made of rust proof stainless steel, safe & durable

    Made of rust proof stainless steel, safe & durable

    Durable and stylish metal kettle made of rust proof stainless steel, is for long lifetime.

    Kettle control designed in UK, safe and reliable

    Kettle control designed in UK, safe and reliable

    Kettle control designed in UK, safe and reliable.

    Multi safety system

    Multi safety system

    Multiple safety system against boil-dry, with auto switch off when ready or when lifted from the base.

    Technical Specifications

    • Accessories

      Included
      Spout filter

    • Technical specifications

      Voltage
      220-240  V
      Power
      2200  W
      Capacity watertank
      1.7  L

    • General specifications

      Product features
      • 360 degrees base
      • Cord storage
      • Flat heating element
      • Non-slip feet
      • On/off switch

    • Design and finishing

      Color(s)
      Red
      Material of main body
      Metal

    • Sustainability

      Packaging
      > 90% recycled materials
      User manual
      100% recycled paper

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