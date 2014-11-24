2 year warranty
Discontinued
HD9321/26
Designed to last
The robust metal electric kettle HD9321 has a flat heating element that boils water quickly and is easy to clean. Thanks to its spring lid mechanism, the lid is easy and convenient to open.
1.7 liter
2200 W
Brushed metal
Cordless 360° pirouette base for easy lifting and placing.
Spring lid with large opening for easy filling and cleaning, also avoiding steam contact.
The cord can be wrapped around the base, so that the kettle is easy to place in your kitchen.
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