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2 year warranty

All series

  • Fast and easy boiling
  • Fast and easy boiling

Discontinued

Daily CollectionKettle

HD9300/03

4.3

| (3) Reviews | 100% recommend this product

Fast and easy boiling

Thanks to the flat heating element, the kettle boils water quickly and it is easy to clean. The washable anti-calc filter gives you clear water, thus clearer drinks.

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Single action filter for limescale protection

Fast and easy boiling

  • 1.6 L 2400 W

  • Water level indicator

  • White beige

  • Hinged lid

Cordless 360° pirouette base for easy lifting and placing

Cordless 360° pirouette base for easy lifting and placing

Cordless 360° pirouette base for easy lifting and placing.

Power cord winder for easy storage

Power cord winder for easy storage

The cord can be wrapped around the base, so that the kettle is easy to place in your kitchen.

Easy lid and spout filling

Easy lid and spout filling

The kettle can be filled via the spout or by opening the hinged lid.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.3

of 5

3

Reviews

100%

recommend this product

3
2
1

27/05/2016

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Kettle

This was an excellent buy Good price and well made Well done Philips

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Daily Collection HD9300/00 Kettle

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Daily Collection HD9300/00 Kettle

22/11/2016

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Switch stopped working

Less than 3 years old but out of guarantee. Switch stopped working - would go up and down but no electrical result. Otherwise good product up till now.

This review was made for Daily Collection HD9300/00 Kettle

This review was made for Daily Collection HD9300/00 Kettle

08/02/2015

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

good

It could have been more better if has better colour -e.g red or pink

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Daily Collection HD9300/90 Kettle

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Daily Collection HD9300/90 Kettle

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