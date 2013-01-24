Home
Essential

Airfryer XL

HD9280/91
    Essential Airfryer XL

    Healthy. Tasty. And now connected.

    Choose from hundreds* of tasty meals recommended based on your preferences. Pair to the NutriU App, pick a recipe and send it to your Airfryer. Monitor your meal from the comfort of your couch, the App will tell you once your meal is done!

      • Rapid Air technology
      • 1.2Kg, 6.2L
      • Black
      • Connected
      Daily inspiration for new recipes based on your preferences

      Find hundreds* of tasty meals that you can cook with your Airfryer, paired with the NutriU App. The more you use NutriU, the more personalized recommendations you get. You can easily download our NutriU App from the Google Play Store or Apple Store and then pair it to your Airfryer.

      Tasty Airfryer recipes for healthy living every day

      Discover hundreds* of mouthwatering Airfryer recipes that are tasty, healthy, and convenient to make. Most recipes in the NutriU App are curated by nutritional experts for everyday cooking.

      Step by step guidance for more elaborate recipes

      Unleash your inner chef and dare to cook a variety of meals that are tasty and healthy. The NutriU App will guide you every step of the way so that you can make homemade meals that you and your family love, every day.

      Monitor the cooking from your phone or tablet

      Choose a recipe, send it to the Airfryer, and monitor the progress of your cooking – from the comfort of your couch. When your dish is done, you will receive an alert.

      Amazon Alexa compatible

      Voice control enabled, compatible with Amazon Alexa.

      Healthy frying with Rapid Air technology

      Rapid Air Technology, with its unique “starfish” design, swirls hot air to create delicious foods that are crispy on the outside and tender on the inside, with little to no added oil.

      Fry with up to 90% less fat***

      The Philips Essential Airfryer uses hot air to cook your favorite foods to crispy perfection, with up to 90% less fat***.

      The No.1 low-fat fryer****

      Philips is the world's leading low-fat fryer brand****. Our team of experts have been perfecting the Airfryer technology for over 10 years.

      XL Size. For the whole family

      The Philips Airfryer XL is designed with your family in mind. The 1.2Kg capacity basket, combined with the 6.2L pan, help you cook a variety of meals. Make up to 5 meal portions in one go for your family and friends.

      Touch screen with 7 presets

      Touch a button and cook. Preset programs include frozen snacks, fresh fries, meat, fish, chicken drumsticks, cake and even grilled veggies.

      Keep warm function

      Enjoy your meal whenever you're ready. Hit the Keep Warm mode, and your food will stay at the ideal temperature for up to 30 minutes.

      Fry. Bake. Grill. Roast. And even reheat

      The new Philips Essential Airfryer opens up a world of possibilities: fry, bake, grill, roast and even reheat! Cook your food to perfection every time, no matter what you choose to make.

      Easy to use and clean

      All removable parts are dishwasher safe. Our Airfryer's QuickClean basket has a non-stick coating for easy cleaning. Frying with air also means your home will be free from the odor of traditional deep-frying.

      Technical Specifications

      • General specifications

        Product features
        • Automatic shut-off
        • Cool wall exterior
        • Dishwasher safe
        • On/off switch
        • Ready signal
        • Temperature control
        • Power-on light
        • Quickclean
        • LED display
        • Time control
        • Rapid Air technology

      • Design and finishing

        Material of main body
        Plastic
        Color
        Black & Dark silver

      • Technical specifications

        Cord length
        0.8  m
        Power
        2000  W

      • Weight and dimensions

        Dimensions of product (LxWxH)
        403x315x307  mm
        Weight of product
        5.55  kg

      • Country of origin

        Made in
        China

      • Service

        2-year worldwide guarantee
        Yes

      • Sustainability

        Packaging
        > 90% recycled materials
        User manual
        100% recycled paper

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

          • Number of recipes may vary per country
          • * Compared to fat content of Chicken and pork prepared versus a deep fat fryer and wok frying
          • * * Compared to fresh fries prepared in a Philips conventional fryer
          • * * * Source: Euromonitor International Ltd. Low fat fryers category definition; retail volume sales in units, 2020 data

