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  • Great tasting fries with up to 80% less fat!* Great tasting fries with up to 80% less fat!* Great tasting fries with up to 80% less fat!*
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    Avance Collection Airfryer XL

    HD9240/30

    Overall Rating / 5
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    Great tasting fries with up to 80% less fat!*

    Philips unique Rapid Air Technology lets you fry with air to make food that is crispy on the outside and tender on the inside. Little or no oil is needed to ensure perfect texture and delicious results!

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    Avance Collection Airfryer XL

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    Great tasting fries with up to 80% less fat!*

    With Rapid Air technology for the perfect result

    • Low fat fryer
    • Multicooker 1.2kg
    • White
    Rapid Air technology for healthier frying

    Rapid Air technology for healthier frying

    Airfryer's unique Rapid Air technology enables you to fry, bake, roast and grill, the tastiest snacks and meals with less fat than a conventional fryer, by using little or no oil! Philips Airfryer with Rapid Air technology also creates less smell than conventional fryers, it is easy to clean, safe and economical for your daily use!

    Large, 1.2kg cooking capacity for more great tasting meals

    Large, 1.2kg cooking capacity for more great tasting meals

    1.2kg capacity to feed up to 5 people. Now even larger familes can enjoy the Airfryer experience with an additional 50% extra capacity**

    Digital screen for easy control of time and temperature

    Digital screen for easy control of time and temperature

    With the digital touch screen you can control the time and temperature of your cooking in an easier and more precise way. Enjoy your favorite food, prepared at the right temperature and time for the best result!

    Smart preset button for your favourite dish

    Smart preset button for your favourite dish

    Save the settings of your favourite dish so that next time, your meal is ready at the touch of a button!

    With the Airfryer you can fry, grill, roast and even bake

    With the Airfryer you can fry, grill, roast and even bake

    Not just great for frying, the innovative Philips Airfryer with Rapid Air technology also lets you grill, bake and even roast your favorite dishes for a one stop solution for all of your meals.

    Recipe booklet full of inspiring recipes

    Recipe booklet full of inspiring recipes

    This recipe book created by culinary experts gives inspiration for a variety of low-fat fried food that you can cook in the Airfryer. It also introduces you to recipes that showcase the versatility of the appliance so that you can grill, bake and even roast food healthier, faster and more conveniently.

    Increased in power for faster cooking results

    Increased in power for faster cooking results

    Enhanced performance for even faster results! You can now enjoy more power* for great tasting fried food and more with less fat!*

    Unique design for delicious and low-fat cooking results

    Unique design for delicious and low-fat cooking results

    Philips Airfryer's unique design which combines fast circulating superheated air, starfish design and optimal heating profile allows you to fry a variety of delicious meals in a fast, easy and healthier way without necessarily adding oil.

    Dishwasher safe parts

    Dishwasher safe parts

    The removable nonstick coated drawer and the food basket are dishwasher safe for easy cleaning.

    Technical Specifications

    • Technical specifications

      Power
      2100  W
      Cord length
      0.8  m
      Capacity basket
      1.2  kg

    • Design

      Color
      White

    • Weight and dimensions

      Dimensions of product (LxWxH)
      422x314x302  mm
      Weight of product
      7  kg

    • General specifications

      Product features
      • Automatic shut-off
      • Cool wall exterior
      • Dishwasher safe
      • Ready signal
      • Temperature control
      • Recipe book & App
      • Integrated cord storage
      • Non-slip feet
      • Patented Rapid Air
      • Preset cooking function
      Time control
      Up to 60 minutes

    • Finishing

      Material of main body
      Plastic

    • Service

      2-year worldwide guarantee
      Yes

    • Sustainability

      Packaging
      > 90% recycled materials
      User manual
      100% recycled paper

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    • Compared to fresh fries prepared in a conventional Philips fryer.

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