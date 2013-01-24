Home
Avance Collection

Steamer

HD9190/30
    The purest taste of steamed food

    The chef program of the Philips steamer cooks your food at perfect time and temperature combinations, bright green vegetables or fish with smoothest texture. Or choose meal program and prepare a whole meal cooked at right timings. See all benefits

      The purest taste of steamed food

      Cook at perfect time and temperature combinations

      • 9 L, 2000 W
      • Digital timer, heating turbo
      • Aroma Infuser, Meal+Chef prog.
      • Metal, Stainless Steel
      Aroma Infuser adds more taste with delicious herb & spices

      Aroma Infuser adds more taste with delicious herb & spices

      The unique Aroma Infuser of the Philips steamer adds delicious aroma of herbs and spices, bringing even more taste to steaming. Simply pop your favourite herbs and spices into the booster, and let steam do the rest. The heat from the steam releases delicate aromas from the herbs and spices, which thoroughly infuse the food with their mouth-watering flavours.

      Digital timer

      Digital timer

      Digital timer signals when your food is ready.

      Digital water refill indicator with signal

      Digital water refill indicator with signal

      Digital water refill indicator signals when water level is low.

      Recipe booklet

      Recipe booklet

      Recipe booklet packed with expert tips and tasty treats.

      Easy to fill with water

      Easy to fill with water

      Easily refill the reservoir while in use.

      Keep Warm function keeps food ready for serving

      Keep Warm function keeps food ready for serving

      Keep Warm function keeps your food warm till it's served.

      Parts are dishwasher safe

      Parts are dishwasher safe

      Dishwasher safe parts for easy cleaning.

      9L capacity and removable tray bottoms

      9L capacity and removable tray bottoms

      Steaming bowl for soup, stew, rice and more

      Steaming bowl for soup, stew, rice and more

      Meal program sets the perfect cooking time for each basket

      Meal program lets you set the right cooking time for each basket separately. No more under or over cooked food. Your entire meal, perfectly done and ready at the same time.

      Chef program sets the perfect temperature and time

      Choose the Chef program and the steamer will cook your food at perfect time and temperature combinations for your vegetables, fish, potatoes and rice.

      Turbo start cooks faster & keeps more nutrition in the food

      Turbo start helps you to reach you perfect steaming temperature within seconds and therefore keeps more nutrition in the food.

      Technical Specifications

      • Technical specifications

        Power
        2000 W
        Voltage
        220-240 V
        Capacity water tank
        1.6 L
        Frequency
        50/60 Hz
        Cord length
        100 cm
        Capacity (max)
        2.6/ 2.8/ 3.2 L

      • General specifications

        Overheat and dry boil protection
        Yes
        Power-on light
        Yes
        Number of tiers
        3 pcs
        Non-slip feet
        Yes
        Cool-touch handgrips
        Yes
        Cord storage
        Yes
        Water level indicator
        Yes

      • Accessories included

        Egg rack
        Yes

      • Design specifications

        Material
        Metal
        Color(s)
        Stainless steel

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

