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    Avance Collection Steamer

    HD9190/30

    Overall Rating / 5
    • Reviews Reviews

    The purest taste of steamed food

    The chef program of the Philips steamer cooks your food at perfect time and temperature combinations, bright green vegetables or fish with smoothest texture. Or choose meal program and prepare a whole meal cooked at right timings.

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    Avance Collection Steamer

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    The purest taste of steamed food

    Cook at perfect time and temperature combinations

    • 9 L, 2000 W
    • Digital timer, heating turbo
    • Aroma Infuser, Meal+Chef prog.
    • Metal, Stainless Steel
    Aroma Infuser adds more taste with delicious herb & spices

    Aroma Infuser adds more taste with delicious herb & spices

    The unique Aroma Infuser of the Philips steamer adds delicious aroma of herbs and spices, bringing even more taste to steaming. Simply pop your favourite herbs and spices into the booster, and let steam do the rest. The heat from the steam releases delicate aromas from the herbs and spices, which thoroughly infuse the food with their mouth-watering flavours.

    Digital timer

    Digital timer

    Digital timer signals when your food is ready.

    Digital water refill indicator with signal

    Digital water refill indicator with signal

    Digital water refill indicator signals when water level is low.

    Recipe booklet

    Recipe booklet

    Recipe booklet packed with expert tips and tasty treats.

    Easy to fill with water

    Easy to fill with water

    Easily refill the reservoir while in use.

    Keep Warm function keeps food ready for serving

    Keep Warm function keeps food ready for serving

    Keep Warm function keeps your food warm till it's served.

    Parts are dishwasher safe

    Parts are dishwasher safe

    Dishwasher safe parts for easy cleaning.

    9L capacity and removable tray bottoms

    9L capacity and removable tray bottoms

    Steaming bowl for soup, stew, rice and more

    Steaming bowl for soup, stew, rice and more

    Meal program sets the perfect cooking time for each basket

    Meal program lets you set the right cooking time for each basket separately. No more under or over cooked food. Your entire meal, perfectly done and ready at the same time.

    Chef program sets the perfect temperature and time

    Choose the Chef program and the steamer will cook your food at perfect time and temperature combinations for your vegetables, fish, potatoes and rice.

    Turbo start cooks faster & keeps more nutrition in the food

    Turbo start helps you to reach you perfect steaming temperature within seconds and therefore keeps more nutrition in the food.

    Technical Specifications

    • Design specifications

      Color(s)
      Stainless steel
      Material
      Metal

    • Technical specifications

      Voltage
      220-240  V
      Cord length
      100  cm
      Power
      2000  W
      Frequency
      50/60  Hz
      Capacity water tank
      1.6  l
      Capacity (max)
      2.6/ 2.8/ 3.2  l

    • General specifications

      Cord storage
      Yes
      Non-slip feet
      Yes
      Power-on light
      Yes
      Cool-touch handgrips
      Yes
      Water level indicator
      Yes
      Number of tiers
      3  pcs
      Overheat and dry boil protection
      Yes

    • Accessories included

      Egg rack
      Yes

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