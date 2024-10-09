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  • Perfectly cooked eggs, every day Perfectly cooked eggs, every day Perfectly cooked eggs, every day

    Egg Cooker 3000 Series Perfectly cooked eggs, every day

    HD9137/90

    Overall Rating / 5
    • Reviews Reviews

    Perfectly cooked eggs, every day

    Eggs cooked the way you enjoy them. Soft, medium, hard boiled and poached eggs cooked to perfection. With enough capacity for the whole family, its compact, practical design is also easy to clean and doesn't take up much space.

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    Egg Cooker 3000 Series Perfectly cooked eggs, every day

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    Perfectly cooked eggs, every day

    3 sets of plates for paninis, sandwiches, waffles

    • Different cooking levels
    • Family size
    • 400 W power
    • Poached accessory
    • Ready signal
    Precise results measuring cup with water level markings

    Precise results measuring cup with water level markings

    Cooking the perfect egg is a precise balance of water, power and time. Depending on the type of egg you're preparing, you'll need to add a different amount of water. This measuring cup specifies the different water level markings for best results.

    400W of cooking power

    400W of cooking power

    The egg cooker's high 400W power ensures perfect results, every time for all types of eggs.

    Ready' signal tone

    Ready' signal tone

    The 'ready' signal tone gives a short bleep to indicate that cooking is finished and your eggs are ready.

    Family sized with six-egg capacity

    Family sized with six-egg capacity

    Serve the whole family by cooking up to six boiled eggs or three poached eggs at a time.

    Poached egg tray additional accessory for up to 3 eggs

    Poached egg tray additional accessory for up to 3 eggs

    The egg cooker comes with a poached egg accessory tray. Easy to use and clean, simply slot on the tray to come up to 3 delicious poached eggs at the same time.

    Egg piercer and beaker accessory for expert results

    Egg piercer and beaker accessory for expert results

    Boiled eggs need to be pierced before cooking to ensure they don't burst. The egg cooker includes an egg piercer. It's housed inside a hand beaker for ease of use and to capture any spills.

    Compact, easy to store design fits all accessories within

    Compact, easy to store design fits all accessories within

    Designed to minimize clutter and lost accessories, the egg cooker is small and compact and able to store all accessories (measuring up, poaching tray, egg piercer and beaker) within it.

    On' light

    On' light

    It's all in the details. The elegant 'on' light shows when the egg cooker is switched on.

    Easy to clean

    Easy to clean

    No fuss or mess eggs. The egg tray and poached egg tray accessory are both removeable, easy to clean and can be cleaned in the dishwasher for ultimate ease.

    Save up to 70% energy with the egg cooker

    The egg cooker makes sure that you boil the right amount of water for cooking your eggs, saving both energy (up to 70% compared to an induction cooker) and water.

    Technical Specifications

    • General Specification

      Primary Material
      PP
      Product type
      Egg cooker
      Non-slip feet
      Yes,4 pcs
      Interface
      Rotary knob
      Cord length
      External length 70-75cm
      Cord storage
      No
      Dishwasher safe parts
      Egg tray, egg poacher
      Non-stick coating
      No
      Recipe book
      Online DFU
      Warranty
      2 years
      EU declaration of conformity
      Yes

    • Technical Specifications

      Power
      400W
      Voltage
      220-240V
      Frequency
      50-60Hz
      Battery Product
      No

    • Safety

      Automatic shut-off
      No

    • Weight and Dimensions

      Product Length
      20.6cm
      Product Width
      14cm
      Product Height
      13.5cm
      Product Weight
      560g
      Package Length
      23cm
      Package Width
      13.6cm
      Package Height
      15.4cm
      Package Weight
      800g

    • Country of Origin

      Produced In
      China

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