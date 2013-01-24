Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1

Steamer

HD9120/55
  • Discover fuller flavours Discover fuller flavours Discover fuller flavours
    -{discount-value}

    Steamer

    HD9120/55

    Discover fuller flavours

    This Philips steamer with unique Flavour Booster improves food with the delicious aroma of herbs and spices. Smart features such as the 60-minute timer, external water inlet and dishwasher-safe parts all make steaming as easy as can be.

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Steamer

    Discover fuller flavours

    This Philips steamer with unique Flavour Booster improves food with the delicious aroma of herbs and spices. Smart features such as the 60-minute timer, external water inlet and dishwasher-safe parts all make steaming as easy as can be.

    Discover fuller flavours

    This Philips steamer with unique Flavour Booster improves food with the delicious aroma of herbs and spices. Smart features such as the 60-minute timer, external water inlet and dishwasher-safe parts all make steaming as easy as can be.

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Steamer

    Discover fuller flavours

    This Philips steamer with unique Flavour Booster improves food with the delicious aroma of herbs and spices. Smart features such as the 60-minute timer, external water inlet and dishwasher-safe parts all make steaming as easy as can be.

    Similar products

    See all Steamer
      Register

      Join the Philips family

      Discover fuller flavours

      Steamer with Flavour Booster

      • 9 L 900 W
      • Manual timer
      Flavour Booster adds more taste with delicious herbs& spices

      Flavour Booster adds more taste with delicious herbs& spices

      The unique Flavour Booster of the Philips steamer adds delicious aroma of herbs and spices, bringing even more taste to steaming. Simply pop your favourite herbs and spices into the booster, and let steam do the rest. The heat from the steam releases delicate aromas from the herbs and spices, which thoroughly infuse the food with their mouth-watering flavours.

      60-minute timer

      60-minute timer

      60-minute timer with ready signal and auto shut off.

      Cord storage

      Cord storage

      Cord storage keeps kitchen surface neat and tidy.

      Dishwasher-safe parts

      Dishwasher-safe parts

      Dishwasher-safe parts make cleaning easy.

      External water inlet

      External water inlet

      External water inlet for refilling reservoir during use.

      Stackable steaming tiers

      Stackable steaming tiers

      Stackable steaming tiers use less space for storing.

      Technical Specifications

      • Weight and dimensions

        Weight appliance
        2.3 kg
        Product dimensions (W x H x D)
        312 x 450 x 228 mm

      • Technical specifications

        Voltage
        220-240 V
        Power
        900 W
        Frequency
        50/60 Hz
        Capacity water tank
        1.1 L
        Cord length
        100 cm
        Capacity (max)
        2.5 / 2.6 / 3.5 L

      • General specifications

        Overheat and dry boil protection
        Yes
        Power-on light
        Yes
        Number of tiers
        3 pcs
        Non-slip feet
        Yes
        Cool-touch handgrips
        Yes
        Water level indicator
        Yes

      • Accessories included

        Rice/soup/food container
        1.2 L
        Egg rack
        Yes

      • Design specifications

        Material
        Plastic
        Color(s)
        White with orange accents

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          Reviews

          Be the first to review this item

          Discover

          MyPhilips

          Register for exclusive benefits

          Subscribe to our newsletter

          Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

          Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

          Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.