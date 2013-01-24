Home
Philips Saeco Poemia

Manual Espresso machine

HD8323/01
Saeco
Saeco
  Authentic Italian Espresso every day
    Philips Saeco Poemia Manual Espresso machine

    HD8323/01
    Authentic Italian Espresso every day

    The Saeco manual espresso machine offers enthusiasts of traditional preparation everything for a perfect daily espresso. The patented pressurized filter Crema guarantees a long lasting delicious crema, at every use. See all benefits

      Authentic Italian Espresso every day

      With pressurized crema filter

      • Classic Milk Frother
      • Black
      Pressurized Crema filter holder

      Pressurized Crema filter holder

      This special Crema filter guarantees a long-lasting, delicious Crema – whatever coffee blend you may choose.

      Suitable for ground coffee and pads

      Suitable for ground coffee and pads

      For your convenience you can choose between ground coffee pads

      15 bar pump

      15 bar pump

      High pressure ensures that the ground coffee entire aroma is always fully extracted

      Long lasting premium materials

      Long lasting premium materials

      Saeco Manual Espresso machine features high quality and durable housing material.

      Cup holder

      Cup holder

      With this pratical feature you can store your espresso cups and glasses right on the espresso machine - always within reach and conveniently stored without taking up space.

      Ergonomic in day by day operations

      Ergonomic in day by day operations

      Refilling coffee powder or water, emptying the filter or the drip tray. All compartments are directly accessible for maximum convenience.

      Delicious milk froth thanks to the classic milk frother

      Delicious milk froth thanks to the classic milk frother

      This Saeco espresso machine comes with the classic milk frother that baristas call a “Pannarello”. It dispenses steam and is immersed in milk to prepare gorgeous milk foam. Unleash your inner barista by preparing your delicious milk specialties the traditional way!

      Technical Specifications

      • Technical specifications

        Boiler material
        Stainless steel (Inox)
        Water pressure in pump
        15 bar (perfect espresso)
        Supported coffee types
        • Coffee pods
        • Ground coffee
        Country of origin
        • Made in China
        • Designed in Italy
        Power
        950  W
        Cord length
        80  cm

      • Features

        Brita Filter compatible
        Optionable
        Cupholder
        Yes
        Filterholder
        Pressurized "Crema"
        Hot water / Steam Nozzle
        Yes
        Interface
        Rotary Switch
        Suitable for pods
        Yes
        Pannarello
        Plastic
        Simultaneous brewing
        Yes

      • Service

        2-year worldwide guarantee
        Yes

      • Design

        Colour
        Black
        Materials and finishing
        ABS

      • Weight and dimensions

        Water tank capacity
        1.25  L
        Maximum cup height
        75  mm
        Product weight
        4  kg
        Product dimensions (L x D x H)
        200 x 265 x 297  mm

      Get support for this product

      Go to consumer care

