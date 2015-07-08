2 year warranty
Discontinued
Authentic Italian Espresso every day
The Saeco manual espresso machine offers enthusiasts of traditional preparation everything for a perfect daily espresso. The patented pressurized filter Crema guarantees a long lasting delicious crema, at every use.
Classic Milk Frother
Black
This special Crema filter guarantees a long-lasting, delicious Crema – whatever coffee blend you may choose.
For your convenience you can choose between ground coffee pads
High pressure ensures that the ground coffee entire aroma is always fully extracted
4.5
of 5
2
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
tessalan
08/07/2015
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
Good all round roduct
I have had other products by diferent manufactures and ths is by far the best. I like the reliability and maintenance free aspects.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Saeco Poemia Manual Espresso machine
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Saeco Poemia Manual Espresso machine
TheCaves
29/05/2014
United Kingdom
We're happy with it
This was a Christmas present for my husband. In short, we nearly considered taking it on holiday it's so much a part of our lives now. At first we had to buy new cups to fit underneath it but now we have done that and we have worked out how to use it we are very happy. We read a number of reviews that suggest if you don't properly seat the reservoir you get water all over the place so we just top it up with a jug, that way you don't have to reprime the system either. So, the only real drawback is the cup height being so short. We don't use the steam wand much but make sure you have that on securely because I didn't once and it flew off which was quite messy -haven't done that again ;-)
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Saeco Poemia Manual Espresso machine
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Saeco Poemia Manual Espresso machine