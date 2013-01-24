Home
Daily Collection

Coffee maker

HD7459/71
  Simply delicious coffee
    Daily Collection Coffee maker

    HD7459/71
      With aroma twister for the best taste experience

      • With glass jug
      • With timer
      • Copper metal
      30 Minutes after brewing your coffee, the coffeemaker switches off automatically for energy saving and safety. This is according to EU regulation, which is applicable for all coffee makers in the EU. If you want your coffee to stay hot longer, Philips offers coffee makers with a thermal jug.

      The drip stop allows you to pour a cup of coffee before the full brewing cycle is finished.

      This smart nozzle inside the jug circulates the inflowing coffee evenly through the jug for an optimal and consistent aroma, from the first to the last cup.

      The jug and filter holder can be easily cleaned in the dishwasher.

      Wake up with the smell of fresh coffee thanks to the timer. Prepare your coffee maker, set the time, and a fresh jug of coffee is brewed at the time you desire.

      Fill the water tank easily and precisely with the water level indication.

      This coffee maker can brew 2 up to 10 (large) / 15 (small) cups of coffee. This is maximum 1,2 liter. However, this coffee maker has a compact design and takes little place in your kitchen.

      Technical Specifications

      • Accessories

        Included
        Glass jug

      • Sustainability

        Power consumption brewing
        1000  W

      • Design

        Color
        Copper metal

      • Finishing

        Material water tank
        Plastic
        Material of main body
        Stainless steel & plastic

      • Country of origin

        Made in
        China

      • General specifications

        Special functions
        Aroma twister
        Type of display
        LCD
        Ease of cleaning & maintenance
        • Dishwasher-safe parts
        • Removable filter holder
        Ease of use and comfort
        • Display
        • Water level indication
        • Automatic shut-off
        • Drip stop
        • Preset timer
        Coffee drinks
        Drip filter coffee
        Suitable for
        Ground coffee powder

      • Technical specifications

        Capacity water tank
        1.2  L
        Capacity water tank
        Up to 15  cups
        Cord length
        0.85  m
        Frequency
        50/60  Hz
        Voltage
        220 - 240  V
        Brewing time for a jug
        10  min

      • Weight and dimensions

        Dimensions of packaging (WxDxH
        299 260 x 380  mm
        Dimensions of product (WxDxH)
        210 x 240 x 320  mm
        Weight of product
        1.42  kg
        Weight incl. packaging
        1.94  kg

          Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.