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    Daily Collection Coffee maker

    HD7459/71

    Simply delicious coffee

    Enjoy the taste and aroma of freshly brewed coffee with this reliable Philips coffee maker. Thanks to the aroma twister, enjoy an optimal taste in each cup of coffee. With the timer, you can wake up with the smell of fresh coffee.

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    Daily Collection Coffee maker

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    Simply delicious coffee

    With aroma twister for the best taste experience

    • With glass jug
    • With timer
    • Copper metal
    Auto shut-off after 30 min. for energy saving and safety

    Auto shut-off after 30 min. for energy saving and safety

    30 Minutes after brewing your coffee, the coffeemaker switches off automatically for energy saving and safety. This is according to EU regulation, which is applicable for all coffee makers in the EU.

    Drip stop to pour a cup of coffee whenever you like

    Drip stop to pour a cup of coffee whenever you like

    The drip stop allows you to pour a cup of coffee before the full brewing cycle is finished.

    Aroma twister circulates the coffee for an optimal taste

    Aroma twister circulates the coffee for an optimal taste

    This smart nozzle inside the jug circulates the inflowing coffee evenly through the jug for an optimal and consistent aroma, from the first to the last cup.

    Dishwasher-safe parts for easy cleaning

    Dishwasher-safe parts for easy cleaning

    The jug and filter holder can be easily cleaned in the dishwasher.

    Timer to wake up with the smell of fresh coffee

    Timer to wake up with the smell of fresh coffee

    Wake up with the smell of fresh coffee thanks to the timer. Prepare your coffee maker, set the time, and a fresh jug of coffee is brewed at the time you desire.

    Water level indication for easy filling

    Water level indication for easy filling

    Fill the water tank easily and precisely with the water level indication.

    1,2 Liter capacity for 2 - 15 cups

    1,2 Liter capacity for 2 - 15 cups

    This coffee maker can brew 2 up to 10 (large) / 15 (small) cups of coffee. This is maximum 1,2 liter. However, this coffee maker has a compact design and takes little place in your kitchen.

    Technical Specifications

    • Country of origin

      Made in
      China

    • Accessories

      Included
      Glass jug

    • Technical specifications

      Cord length
      0.85  m
      Voltage
      220 - 240  V
      Frequency
      50/60  Hz
      Capacity water tank
      1.2  l
      Capacity water tank
      Up to 15  cups
      Brewing time for a jug
      10  minute(s)

    • Design

      Color
      Copper metal

    • Weight and dimensions

      Dimensions of packaging (WxDxH)
      299 260 x 380  mm
      Weight of product
      1.42  kg
      Weight incl. packaging
      1.94  kg
      Dimensions of product (WxDxH)
      210 x 240 x 320  mm

    • General specifications

      Suitable for
      Ground coffee powder
      Ease of cleaning & maintenance
      • Dishwasher-safe parts
      • Removable filter holder
      Ease of use and comfort
      • Display
      • Water level indication
      • Automatic shut-off
      • Drip stop
      • Preset timer
      Special functions
      Aroma twister
      Type of display
      LCD
      Coffee drinks
      Drip filter coffee

    • Finishing

      Material of main body
      Stainless steel & plastic
      Material water tank
      Plastic

    • Sustainability

      Power consumption brewing
      1000  W

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