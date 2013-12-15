HD7459/20
Simply good coffee
Enjoy the taste and aroma of freshly brewed coffee with this reliable Philips coffee maker. Thanks to the aroma twister, enjoy an optimal taste in each cup of coffee. With the timer, you can wake up with the smell of fresh coffee.See all benefits
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30 Minutes after brewing your coffee, the coffeemaker switches off automatically for energy saving and safety. This is according to EU regulation, which is applicable for all coffee makers in the EU.
The drip stop allows you to pour a cup of coffee before the full brewing cycle is finished.
This smart nozzle inside the jug circulates the inflowing coffee evenly through the jug for an optimal and consistent aroma, from the first to the last cup.
The jug and filter holder can be easily cleaned in the dishwasher.
Wake up with the smell of fresh coffee thanks to the timer. Prepare your coffee maker, set the time, and a fresh jug of coffee is brewed at the time you desire.
Fill the water tank easily and precisely with the water level indication.
This coffee maker can brew 2 up to 10 (large) / 15 (small) cups of coffee. This is maximum 1,2 liter. However, this coffee maker has a compact design and takes little place in your kitchen.
General Specification
Technical Specifications
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