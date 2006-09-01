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  • Enjoy the food, share the fun Enjoy the food, share the fun Enjoy the food, share the fun

    Fryer

    HD6150/80

    Enjoy the food, share the fun

    Enjoy the taste of fried food with this Philips deep-fat fryer. Its compact size is easy to store and cleaning is a breeze with the removable bowl and dishwashable parts. The additional oil container is ideal for oil filtering and storage.

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    Fryer

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    Enjoy the food, share the fun

    Compact in size, big in performance

    • 800g
    • removable bowl
    Additional oil container, ideal for oil filtering & storage

    Additional oil container, ideal for oil filtering & storage

    Ideal for oil filtering and storage. Filtering keeps the oil cleaner - which it is better for your health - and longer-lasting. The container can also be used for storing used oil.

    Compact size for easy storage

    Compact size for easy storage

    Removable inner bowl for easy oil pouring and cleaning

    Removable inner bowl for easy oil pouring and cleaning

    All parts are dishwashable except the housing

    All parts are dishwashable except the housing

    The two-layer filter reduces unwanted frying smells

    Reduces unwanted frying smells and is dishwashable. There is no need for replacement.

    Technical Specifications

    • Technical specifications

      Voltage
      220-240  V
      Power
      1600  W
      Cord length
      1.2  m
      Frequency
      50/60  Hz
      Capacity
      800  g
      Oil content
      1.5  l

    • Weight and dimensions

      Weight appliance
      3.8  kg
      Product dimensions (W x H x D)
      235x230x325  mm

    • General specifications

      Cord storage
      Yes
      Non-slip feet
      Yes
      Adjustable thermostat
      Yes
      Temperature light
      Yes
      Handgrips
      Yes
      Cool wall exterior
      Yes
      Automatic lid release
      Yes
      Viewing window
      Yes
      Detachable, hinged lid
      Yes
      Collapsible frying basket
      Yes

    • Design and finishing

      Color(s)
      White with cornhusk yellow accents
      Materials
      Plastic (PP)

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