Search terms
Crispy fried food easily
With 1900 Watts of power, the Philips deep-fat fryer produces great results quickly. It’s easy to clean thanks to the detachable dishwasher-proof lid and frying basket, and has an integrated spout for neat oil pouring. See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Crispy fried food easily
With 1900 Watts of power, the Philips deep-fat fryer produces great results quickly. It’s easy to clean thanks to the detachable dishwasher-proof lid and frying basket, and has an integrated spout for neat oil pouring. See all benefits
Crispy fried food easily
With 1900 Watts of power, the Philips deep-fat fryer produces great results quickly. It’s easy to clean thanks to the detachable dishwasher-proof lid and frying basket, and has an integrated spout for neat oil pouring. See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Crispy fried food easily
With 1900 Watts of power, the Philips deep-fat fryer produces great results quickly. It’s easy to clean thanks to the detachable dishwasher-proof lid and frying basket, and has an integrated spout for neat oil pouring. See all benefits
Facilitates neat oil pouring for easy oil removal.
Cord storage keeps kitchen surface neat and tidy.
General specifications
Technical specifications
Design specifications