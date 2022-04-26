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    Philips Conscious Edition Drip Filter Coffee Machine, 1.2L

    HD5120/00

    Overall Rating / 5
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    4 Awards

    Breakfast just got better

    Enjoy a great taste sensation and aroma from your cup of coffee every morning, with elegant design and impeccable performance.

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    Philips Conscious Edition Drip Filter Coffee Machine, 1.2L

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    Breakfast just got better

    With the Philips Conscious Edition Coffee Maker

    • Aroma Twister
    • Up to 15 cups
    • Drip Stop
    Aroma twister to provide a great taste and rich aroma

    Aroma twister to provide a great taste and rich aroma

    The smart nozzle inside the jug circulates the coffee evenly throughout the jug, for an optimal, consistent aroma, from the first cup of coffee to the last.

    Save energy with the fast brew time and automatic shut-off

    Save energy with the fast brew time and automatic shut-off

    Automatic shut-off feature turns the appliance off after 30 minutes to help save energy and provide extra safety. A full jug is brewed in 10 minutes to further save energy.

    Up to 15 cups of coffee

    Up to 15 cups of coffee

    This coffee maker can brew from 2 cups or up to 10 large or 15 small cups of coffee, with a maximum capacity of 1.2 liters. Even with its large capacity, its compact design takes up minimal space on your countertop.

    Drip stop feature to prevent coffee spillage

    Drip stop feature to prevent coffee spillage

    The drip stop feature allows you to pour a cup of coffee before the full brewing cycle is finished, preventing coffee from spilling.

    Easy-to-read water level indicator

    Easy-to-read water level indicator

    The easy-to-read water level indicator allows you to fill the water tank to your desired level, ensuring you don't waste energy and brew only the amount of coffee you need.

    Designed with safety and sustainability in mind

    Designed with safety and sustainability in mind

    The main body is attributed with 100% bio-circular plastics* from biological and renewable sources of waste, such as sunflower oil. Used cooking oil and other plant-based waste are collected and recycled to make them suitable for food contact.

    Modern and minimalistic style

    Modern and minimalistic style

    Silk-white, matt finish design with calm colors. Includes removable lid and a glass jug - both designed for easy use and cleaning.The Philips Conscious collection was awarded the IF Design Award and Red Dot in 2022.

    Made with safe materials that are PVC and BFR free

    Made with safe materials that are PVC and BFR free

    Made with safe materials that are PVC and BFR-free, with secure sealing technology for leakfree use.

    Technical Specifications

    • General Specification

      Primary Material
      Plastic
      Capacity Watertank
      1320ml
      Warranty
      2 years

    • Technical Specifications

      Power
      1000W
      Voltage
      220-240V
      Frequency
      50-60Hz
      Battery Product
      No

    • Safety feature

      Automatic shut-off
      Yes

    • Weight and Dimensions

      Product Length
      32.2 cm
      Product Width
      17.3 cm
      Product Height
      34.6 cm
      Product Weight
      2050g
      Package Length
      21.4 cm
      Package Width
      35.2 cm
      Package Height
      39 cm
      Package Weight
      1112g

    • Country of Origin

      Produced In
      China

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    • *The plastic can be traced back to recycled plant oil waste, which is attributed to the main body via the ISCC** mass balance approach. This ensures that for every gram of plastic in the main body, an equivalent amount of bio-circular feedstock entered the production chain.
    • **International Sustainability and Carbon Certification

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