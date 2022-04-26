HD5120/00
Breakfast just got better
Enjoy a great taste sensation and aroma from your cup of coffee every morning, with elegant design and impeccable performance.See all benefits
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The smart nozzle inside the jug circulates the coffee evenly throughout the jug, for an optimal, consistent aroma, from the first cup of coffee to the last.
Automatic shut-off feature turns the appliance off after 30 minutes to help save energy and provide extra safety. A full jug is brewed in 10 minutes to further save energy.
This coffee maker can brew from 2 cups or up to 10 large or 15 small cups of coffee, with a maximum capacity of 1.2 liters. Even with its large capacity, its compact design takes up minimal space on your countertop.
The drip stop feature allows you to pour a cup of coffee before the full brewing cycle is finished, preventing coffee from spilling.
The easy-to-read water level indicator allows you to fill the water tank to your desired level, ensuring you don't waste energy and brew only the amount of coffee you need.
The main body is attributed with 100% bio-circular plastics* from biological and renewable sources of waste, such as sunflower oil. Used cooking oil and other plant-based waste are collected and recycled to make them suitable for food contact.
Silk-white, matt finish design with calm colors. Includes removable lid and a glass jug - both designed for easy use and cleaning.The Philips Conscious collection was awarded the IF Design Award and Red Dot in 2022.
Made with safe materials that are PVC and BFR-free, with secure sealing technology for leakfree use.
General Specification
Technical Specifications
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Weight and Dimensions
Country of Origin
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