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Kettle

Discontinued

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Kettle

HD4680/55

Kettle

Discontinued

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Manuals & Documentation

User Manual Philips Kettle

  • PDF file, 2.3 MB
  • 13 March 2026

Wouldn't it be great to boil water in seconds and to easily clean the kettle? The flat heating element enables you to boil water fast and it is easy to clean. The washable anti-calc filter gives you clear water, thus clearer drinks.

  • PDF file
  • 21 May 2026

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