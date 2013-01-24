Home
Kettle

HD4631/20
  Great tasting hot drinks
    Kettle

    HD4631/20
    Great tasting hot drinks

    A hot drink has to be made at an ideal temperature: green tea needs water up to 80°C, instant coffee 90°C and black tea, hot soup 100°C. Turn the control knob of the Philips electric kettle to the right icon and enjoy your favorite drink.

    Kettle

    Great tasting hot drinks

    A hot drink has to be made at an ideal temperature: green tea needs water up to 80°C, instant coffee 90°C and black tea, hot soup 100°C. Turn the control knob of the Philips electric kettle to the right icon and enjoy your favorite drink. See all benefits

      Great tasting hot drinks

      With optimal temperature settings for your drink

      • 1.6 L 2400 W
      • Temp control
      • Brushed metal
      • Spring lid
      Temperature control knob to deliver maximum flavor for your drinks.

      Temperature control knob to deliver maximum flavor

      Temperature control knob to deliver maximum flavor for your drinks.

      One cup indicator to boil only the water you need

      One cup indicator to boil only the water you need

      Enabling consumers to boil the amount of water they need, and therefore saving up energy and water, contributing to a better environment.

      Spring lid with large opening for easy filling and cleaning

      Spring lid with large opening for easy filling and cleaning

      Spring lid with large opening for easy filling and cleaning, also avoiding steam contact.

      Cordless 360° pirouette base for easy lifting and placing.

      Cordless 360° pirouette base for easy lifting and placing

      Cordless 360° pirouette base for easy lifting and placing.

      Multi safety system

      Multi safety system

      Multi safety system against boil-dry, with auto switch off when ready

      Easy to read water level indicators on both sides

      Easy to read water level indicators on both sides

      Easy to read water level indicators on both sides of the Philips electric kettle for left and right handed use.

      Pilot light indicates when the kettle is switched on

      Pilot light indicates when the kettle is switched on

      Elegant light incorporated in the on/off switch indicates when the kettle is on.

      Power cord winder for easy storage

      Power cord winder for easy storage

      The cord can be wrapped around the base, so that the kettle is easy to place in your kitchen.

      Anti-limescale filter for a clear cup of water

      Anti-limescale filter for a clear cup of water

      The removable anti-limescale filter ensures the water you pour into your cup is clean.

      Flat heating element for fast boiling and easy cleaning

      Flat heating element for fast boiling and easy cleaning

      The stainless steel concealed element ensures fast boiling and easy cleaning.

      Technical Specifications

      • Design specifications

        Color(s)
        brushed metal - black
        Materials
        • Heating element: Stainless steel
        • Housing: Stainless steel & PP
        • Switch & toolholder: Polypropylene

      • General specifications

        Cordless
        Yes
        Non slip feet
        Yes
        Ergonomic grip
        Yes
        Easy spout filling
        Yes
        Wide opening lid
        Yes
        Cord storage
        Yes
        Automatic shut-off
        Yes
        Boil-dry protection
        Yes
        360 degrees base
        Yes
        Lid as well as spout filling
        Yes
        Flat heating element
        Yes

      • Technical specifications

        Capacity
        1.6  L
        Power
        2400  W
        Cord length
        0.75  m
        Voltage
        220-240  V
        Frequency
        50-60  Hz

      • Dimensions

        Product dimensions (WxDxH)
        16.3x26.8x25  cm
        Packaging dimensions (WxDxH)
        28.2x18.6x32.2  cm

      • Service

        2-year worldwide guarantee
        Yes

