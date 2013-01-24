Search terms
Boil just what you need
The unique ''one cup indicator'' of this mini kettle HD4619/20 allows you to boil only the water you need, without taking up too much space in your kitchen. Therefore, you can easily save up to 50% energy and reduce impact on environment. See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Boil just what you need
The unique ''one cup indicator'' of this mini kettle HD4619/20 allows you to boil only the water you need, without taking up too much space in your kitchen. Therefore, you can easily save up to 50% energy and reduce impact on environment. See all benefits
Enabling consumers to boil the amount of water they need, and therefore saving of up to 50% energy and water, contributing to a better environment.
The cord can be wrapped around the base, so that the kettle is easy to place in your kitchen.
Easy to read water level indicators on both sides of the Philips electric kettle for left and right handed use.
Removable anti-calc filter for a clean cup of water and a cleaner kettle.
Cordless 360° pirouette base for easy lifting and placing.
The stainless steel concealed element ensures fast boiling and easy cleaning.
Hinged lid with large opening for easy filling and cleaning, also avoiding steam contact.
Elegant light incorporated in the on/off switch indicates when the kettle is on.
Multi safety system against boil-dry, with auto switch off when ready.
General specifications
Technical specifications
Service
Accessories
Sustainability
Weight and dimensions
Design
Finishing