HD2647/20
Enjoy great toast together
Philips toaster with independent double 2-slice operation and variable width slots. Toast up to 4 slices, thick or thin, evenly golden brown. Features cancel, defrost & reheat button, variable browning control and removable crumb tray.See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Independent double 2-slice operation to toast 2 slices independently or four at the same time for optimal flexibility and convenience.
Evenly toasts thick or thin slices.
Is easy to clean thanks to its removable crumb tray.
The outside of the toaster stays cool and safe to touch.
High lift feature to safely take out small pieces of bread.
Extrawide and extradeep slot(s) to fit your bread.
Design specifications
Technical specifications
General specifications
Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.