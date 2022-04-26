Search terms

  • Breakfast just got better Breakfast just got better Breakfast just got better

    Philips Conscious Edition 5000 Series Toaster

    HD2640/10

    Overall Rating / 5
    • Reviews Reviews
    4 Awards

    Breakfast just got better

    Make your toast exactly how you like it every morning, with elegant style and impeccable performance.

    See all benefits

    Philips Conscious Edition 5000 Series Toaster

    Similar products

    See all Toaster
    Register

    Join the Philips family

    Breakfast just got better

    With the Philips Conscious Edition Toaster

    • 2 slot compact design
    • 8 browning settings
    • Silk white matte finish
    Make your toast exactly how you like it every morning

    Make your toast exactly how you like it every morning

    2 slot compact toaster with 830W power, allows you to enjoy your toast exactly how you like it every morning.

    Integrated bun rack to warm buns and pastries

    Integrated bun rack to warm buns and pastries

    Thanks to the integrated bun rack, you can enjoy your favorite warm pastries, rolls and buns separate from your toast.

    8 settings to achieve your ideal level of browning

    8 settings to achieve your ideal level of browning

    Various browning options allow you to toast different types of bread without the risk of burning. Adjust the browning setting to your preferences so your toast is always just how you like it.

    Bread is centered perfectly to ensure even browning results

    Bread is centered perfectly to ensure even browning results

    The self-centering mechanism perfectly centers each slice for even browning results on both sides, regardless of the thickness of your bread.

    Defrost and reheat modes to enjoy more options in one go

    Defrost and reheat modes to enjoy more options in one go

    With the defrost and reheat modes, you can defrost and toast frozen bread simultaneously or warm up previously toasted bread in seconds.

    Cancel button for instant shut-off

    Cancel button for instant shut-off

    The cancel button stops toasting at any time for safe and precise operation.

    Removable crumb tray for easy cleaning

    Removable crumb tray for easy cleaning

    Crumb tray can be removed easily to make cleaning the toaster effortless.

    Made with safe materials that are PVC and BFR free

    Made with safe materials that are PVC and BFR free

    Made with safe materials that are PVC and BFR-free, with secure sealing technology for leakfree use.

    Designed with safety and sustainability in mind

    Designed with safety and sustainability in mind

    The main body is attributed with 100% bio-circular plastics* from biological and renewable sources of waste, such as sunflower oil. Used cooking oil and other plant-based waste are collected and recycled to make them suitable for food contact.

    Modern and minimalistic style

    Modern and minimalistic style

    Silk-white, matt finish design with calm colors. The Philips Conscious collection was awarded the IF Design Award and Red Dot in 2022.

    Technical Specifications

    • General Specification

      Primary Material
      Plastic
      Product type
      Toaster
      Non-slip feet
      Yes
      Cord length
      85cm (exposed length)
      Cord storage
      Yes
      Power light
      No
      BPA free
      Yes
      Warranty
      2 years
      Number of slots
      2

    • Technical Specifications

      Power
      830W
      Voltage
      220-240V
      Frequency
      50-60Hz
      Battery Product
      No

    • Compatability

      Included Accessories 1
      Dust cover

    • Safety feature

      Automatic shut-off
      Yes

    • Weight and Dimensions

      Product Length
      16.2cm
      Product Width
      28.5cm
      Product Height
      19.9cm
      Product Weight
      1270g
      Package Length
      19cm
      Package Width
      32.2cm
      Package Height
      23.1cm
      Package Weight
      542g

    • Country of Origin

      Produced In
      China

    Badge-D2C

    Get support for this product

    Find product tips, FAQs, user manuals, and safety and compliance information.

    Suggested products

    Recently viewed products

    Awards

    Reviews

    Be the first to review this item

    • *The plastic can be traced back to recycled plant oil waste, which is attributed to the main body via the ISCC** mass balance approach. This ensures that for every gram of plastic in the main body, an equivalent amount of bio-circular feedstock entered the production chain.
    • **International Sustainability and Carbon Certification

    Discover

    MyPhilips

    Register for exclusive benefits

    Subscribe to our newsletter

    * This field is mandatory

    Track your product warranty coverage

    Qualify for gifts and special offers

    Get easy access to product support

    *
    I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!
    What does this mean?
    © Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2026. All rights reserved.

    Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.