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  • Enjoy great toast Enjoy great toast Enjoy great toast

    Toaster

    HD2628/41

    Enjoy great toast

    Toaster with variable width bread slots for great toast. Evenly golden brown, thick or thin. Convenient due to the defrost and reheat functions. Safe to use thanks to the high lift feature, cancel button and cool wall exterior.

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    Enjoy great toast

    Thick or thin, always golden brown

    • 2 slot metal
    • 2 function
    • Brushed metal red
    • Wide slot
    Adjustable browning control

    Adjustable browning control

    Ajust the heat level to your preference and get your toast the way you want it.

    Automatic safety shut-off in event of jammed bread

    Automatic safety shut-off in event of jammed bread

    The toaster will automatically shut-off if the bread gets jammed inside.

    Defrost or reheat just toasted bread in one go

    Defrost or reheat just toasted bread in one go

    The defrost button on your toaster allows you to defrost and toast in one go, and the reheat button warms cold bread or further browns just toasted bread.

    High lift feature to safely take out smaller pieces

    High lift feature to safely take out smaller pieces

    This feature allows you to lift smaller pieces of bread even higher to take them out safely.

    Removable crumb tray for easy cleaning

    Removable crumb tray for easy cleaning

    Is easy to clean thanks to its removable crumb tray.

    Variable width self-centered slots for evenly toasted bread

    Variable width self-centered slots for evenly toasted bread

    Philips toaster with self-centered slots allow you to put thick or thin slices and make sure they stay in the center for evenly toasted bread.

    Cancel button to stop toasting at any time

    Cancel button to stop toasting at any time

    Technical Specifications

    • Design specifications

      Product dimensions (L x W x H)
      19.1x27.1x16.2  cm

    • Technical specifications

      Voltage
      220-240  V
      Power
      950  W
      Cord length
      0.85  m
      Frequency
      50/60  Hz

    • General specifications

      Product features
      • Automatic shut-off
      • Cord storage
      • Non-slip feet
      Number of speed settings
      7

    • Design and finishing

      Color(s)
      Black, metal and red

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