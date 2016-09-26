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  • Original filter for air purifier 2000&3000i Series Original filter for air purifier 2000&3000i Series Original filter for air purifier 2000&3000i Series

    Air Purifier 2000i and 3000i Series HEPA NanoProtect filter

    FY2422/30

    Original filter for air purifier 2000&3000i Series

    Original replacement filters for your air purifier: HEPA NanoProtect filter for protection against pollutants, viruses, allergens, and bacteria

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    Air Purifier 2000i and 3000i Series HEPA NanoProtect filter

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    Original filter for air purifier 2000&3000i Series

    Effectively captures 99.97% of nanoparticles (1)

    • Compatible with 2000i and 3000i Series
    • In the box: 1 filter
    • Lifespan of 2 years
    • Original Philips filter
    Compatible with Philips 2000i and 3000i Series

    Compatible with Philips 2000i and 3000i Series

    Replacement filters for Philips 2000i and 3000i Series air purifiers: AC2887,AC2889, AC2892, AC3829. You can find your air purifier model on the bottom of the device.

    Long life filters up to 2 years

    Long life filters up to 2 years

    The filters provide optimal filter performance for up to 2 years (2), reducing hassle and costs.

    Original Philips filter for best performance

    Original Philips filter for best performance

    The original Philips filter is designed to fit your appliance perfectly. Always use the Philips filter for optimal performance.

    HEPA filter traps 99.97% of ultra-fine particles

    HEPA filter traps 99.97% of ultra-fine particles

    HEPA NanoProtect captures 99.97% of particles as small as 0.003 microns (1) – to protect you from pollutants, viruses, allergens, and bacteria

    Technical Specifications

    • General Specification

      Product type
      HEPA NanoProtect filter
      Included in the box
      1x filter
      HEPA NanoProtect
      Yes
      Pre-filter
      No
      Active carbon
      No
      Lifetime
      Up to 2 years

    • Performance

      Particle filtration
      99.97% at 0.003 microns

    • Weight and Dimensions

      Product Height
      362 mm
      Product Weight
      0.39 kg
      Product Width
      276 mm
      Product Length
      30 mm
      Package Length
      55 mm
      Package Width
      290 mm
      Package Height
      375 mm
      Package Weight
      0.565 kg

    • Replacement

      For Philips air purifier(s)
      AC2887, AC2889, AC2892, AC3829

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    • (1) From the air that passes through the filter, tested to DIN71460 with NaCl aerosol 0.003um and 0.3um, iUTA institute
    • (2) Calculated average. Lifetime of filter depends on the air quality and usage.

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