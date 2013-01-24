Search terms
Breathe the difference
The NanoProtect S3 filter captures 99.97% 0.3µm particles, including common allergens, dust, pollution, bacteria & some virus. 24 months lifetime delivers long lasting performance. See all benefits
Philips NanoProtect S3 filter has multiple optimized pleats. This covers an unfolded area of about 2m2 to ensure a long lifetime.
Philips NanoProtect S3 filter is made of high quality material. It can capture up to 99.97% of particles even as small as 0.3 microns - the size of most common airborne allergens, harmful particles, bacteria and viruses. The high grade filter with firm and stable structure ensures all the air flows through the filter and delivers high filtration efficiency.