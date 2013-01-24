Captures 99.97% of particles

Philips NanoProtect HEPA Series 3 filter is made of high quality material. It can capture up to 99.97%* of particles even as small as 0.3 microns - the size of most common airborne allergens, harmful particles, bacteria* and viruses*. The high grade filter with firm and stable structure ensures all the air flows through the filter and delivers high filtration efficiency.