2 year warranty
Discontinued
FM32FD180D/00
Small, light, for use anywhere
Easy, user friendly plug-and-play device.The colorful Philips USB flash drive STAR edition makes your daily storing and sharing of files, photos and music easy and affordable.
32GB
Star Edition 2.0
2-pack
An appealing LED indicator shows you the drive is properly connected and working, and pulsates faster when copying files to or from its memory.
Never lose your cap again! The protective cap is integrated in the product design, so it will always stay attached to the USB stick. To bring it into use, you only have to turn the cap backwards, plug the stick in and play.
The markings and perforations on the packaging show you the best way to open your packaging and get quickly access to your USB stick without hassle.