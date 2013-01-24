PowerCyclone 6 for exceptional dust and air separation

The aerodynamic design of PowerCyclone 6 minimizes air resistance and ensures exceptional cleaning performance through 3 highly efficient steps: 1)Air enters fast into the PowerCyclone thanks to the straight and smooth air inlet. 2) The curved airpass quickly accelerates the air upwards in the cyclonic chamber. 3) At the top of the cyclone, the exit blades effectively cut out the dust from the air.