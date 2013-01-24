Home
Bagless vacuum cleaner

FC9713/01

Overall Rating / 5
    Now with 40% higher suction power*

    Philips PowerPro Expert bagless vacuum cleaner takes cleaning performance to the next level. PowerCyclone 6 and TriActive nozzle esure exceptional cleaning results on all floors. Specially designed bucket makes emptying effortless.

      PowerCyclone 6 for exceptional dust and air separation

      PowerCyclone 6 for exceptional dust and air separation

      The aerodynamic design of PowerCyclone 6 minimizes air resistance and ensures exceptional cleaning performance through 3 highly efficient steps: 1)Air enters fast into the PowerCyclone thanks to the straight and smooth air inlet. 2) The curved airpass quickly accelerates the air upwards in the cyclonic chamber. 3) At the top of the cyclone, the exit blades effectively cut out the dust from the air.

      TriActive nozzle with unique 3-in-1 action

      TriActive nozzle with unique 3-in-1 action

      The TriActive nozzle cleans your floor in 3 ways in one go: 1) A larger opening at the tip of the nozzle easily sucks up big bits. 2) It has maximum cleaning efficiency due to optimized airflow through the nozzle. 3) The two side brushes sweep up the dust and dirt closely alongside furniture and walls.

      SuperTurbo Brush for pet hair-free carpets

      SuperTurbo Brush for pet hair-free carpets

      Super TurboBrush perfectly removes pet hair from carpets.

      Advanced dust bucket design for easy emptying

      Advanced dust bucket design for easy emptying

      The dust container is perfectly designed for effortless dust disposal. Thanks to its unique shape and smooth surface, dust is collected at one side of the bucket and evenly glides into the dust bin.

      Lightweight design for maneuverability

      Lightweight design for maneuverability

      Only 5.5 kg lightweight design ensures great maneuverability.

      Technical Specifications

      • Performance

        Input power (IEC)
        2100  W
        Suction power (max)
        390  W

      • Design

        Color
        Metallic aqua

      • Filtration

        Exhaust filter
        EPA 12 filter
        Motor filter
        Lifetime washable filter

      • Usability

        Power control
        Electronic on appliance

      • Nozzles and accessories

        Accessories included
        • Crevice tool
        • 2-in-1 brush/small nozzle
        Additional nozzle
        Super Turbo brush
        Standard nozzle
        TriActive nozzle

      • Weight and dimensions

        Dimensions of packaging (LxWxH)
        650x330x310  mm
        Dimensions of product (LxWxH)
        505x292x292  mm
        Weight of product
        5.5  kg

      • Sustainability

        Packaging
        > 90% recycled materials
        User manual
        100% recycled paper

