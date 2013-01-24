Home
PowerPro Active

Bagless vacuum cleaner

FC8671/01
  High suction power with PowerCyclone 4
    High suction power with PowerCyclone 4

    The new Philips PowerPro Active bagless vacuum cleaner delivers high cleaning performance, thanks to PowerCyclone technology and Multi Clean nozzle, engineered to maximize dust pick-up. The dust container is easy to empty,with no dust cloud See all benefits

      High suction power with PowerCyclone 4

      Quick and easy emptying

      • 2000 W
      • EPA 10 filter
      • 1.7 L
      PowerCyclone 4 technology separates dust and air in one go

      PowerCyclone 4 technology separates dust and air in one go

      PowerCyclone 4 technology maximizes airflow and performance by separating dirt from air in one go. It delivers remarkable cleaning results through highly efficient steps: 1) Air enters fast into the PowerCyclone thanks to the straight and smooth air inlet. 2) The curved airpass quickly accelerates the air upwards in the cyclonic chamber to separate the dust from the air.

      New Multi Clean nozzle for thorough cleaning on all floors

      New Multi Clean nozzle for thorough cleaning on all floors

      The new Multi Clean nozzle delivers a thorough cleanining on all types of floors. The nozzle is designed to seal closely to the floor to ensure a good pick-up of even the fine dust.

      Long reach tool for difficult to access areas

      Long reach tool for difficult to access areas

      The Long reach tool is a clever accessory which helps you clean difficult areas like the top of the furniture or high shelves. The angle of the brush is adjustable, so you can have the exact instrument for your needs.

      Soft brush integrated into handle, always ready to use

      Soft brush integrated into handle, always ready to use

      A dusting brush attachment is built right into the handle so it’s always ready to use for furniture, flat surfaces and upholstery.

      ActiveLock couplings to easily adjust to each cleaning task

      ActiveLock couplings to easily adjust to each cleaning task

      The ActiveLock couplings allow you to easily connect and disconnect the different nozzles and accessories from the telescopic tube while cleaning.

      Advanced dust container design for hygienic emptying

      Advanced dust container design for hygienic emptying

      The dust container is carefully designed to dispose collected dirt without creating a dust cloud. It is one-hand operated and thanks to its unique shape and smooth surface, you can easily control the emptying of the dust container.

      2000 W motor for strong suction power

      2000 W motor for strong suction power

      2000 W motor generates strong suction power for excellent cleaning results.

      Variable power setting

      Variable power setting

      The variable power setting allows you to select the optimal level of suction for the different types of surfaces you vacuum.

      EPA10 filter system with AirSeal for healthy air

      EPA10 filter system with AirSeal for healthy air

      EPA10 filter and AirSeal capture the finest dust before the air is blown out for a dust-free environment and clean, healthy air.

      Technical Specifications

      • Performance

        Airflow (max)
        37  l/s
        Input power (IEC)
        1800  W
        Input power (max)
        2000  W
        Sound power level
        80  dB
        Suction power (max)
        370  W
        Vacuum (max)
        33  kPa

      • Usability

        Action radius
        9  m
        Carrying handle
        Top and front
        Tube type
        Metal 2-piece telescopic tube
        Wheel type
        Rubber
        Tube coupling
        ActiveLock
        Power control
        Electronic on appliance

      • Design

        Color
        Full red

      • Filtration

        Dust capacity
        1.7  L
        Exhaust filter
        Microfilter
        Motor filter
        EPA 10 washable filter

      • Nozzles and accessories

        Accessories included
        • Crevice tool
        • Integrated brush
        Accessory storage
        On tubeclip
        Extra accessories
        Long reach tool

      • Sustainability

        Packaging
        > 90% recycled materials
        User manual
        100% recycled paper

      • Weight and dimensions

        Dimensions of product (LxWxH)
        473 x 304 x 301  mm
        Weight of product
        6  kg

