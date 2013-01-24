Search terms
High suction power for a deep clean
The new Philips Performer Active vacuum cleaner delivers full cleaning performance with hygienic dust removal. AirflowMax technology keeps the suction power stronger for longer*. The MultiClean nozzle removes dust efficiently on all floors. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
The unique AirflowMax technology keeps the suction power stronger for longer* to use the bag to the very end. The technology is build around the optimization of three key elements: 1) Unique ribs profile inside the dust chamber to maximize airflow around the dustbag and enable the use of the entire bag surface. 2) Specially designed dust chamber capacity that allows the dustbag to fully unfold uniformly. 3) High quality, non-clogging fibre structures in the dustbag absorb dust without blocking the pores, thus avoiding a reduction in suction power.
The vacuum cleaner is designed with integrated accessories, so that you do not need to carry extra pieces around while you clean. The soft dusting brush is coveninently integrated in the handle of the appliance, always ready to use.
The ActiveLock couplings allow you to easily connect and disconnect the different nozzles and accessories from the telescopic tube while cleaning.
The soft bumper protects furniture and prevents damage if you accidentally bump into your furniture or walls and stops it from getting stuck on edges, so you can move around faster.
Developed to meet the specific needs of allergy sufferers and more generally of people demanding a higher level of hygiene.
This new Philips synthetic dust bag has been developed to provide long lasting vacuum cleaner performance, i.e. a high performance level and maximum filtration, up to the moment the dust bag is full and ready for disposal.
The specially designed 4L dust chamber allows you to make optimal use of your dust bag, so you can clean for longer.
The Turbo brush allows deep cleaning of carpets, easily removing hair and fluff. The rotating brush inside the nozzle actively removes small dust particles and pet hair, resulting in a better cleaning performance.
The new MultiClean nozzle delivers a thorough cleanining on all types of floors. The nozzle is designed with a large front opening to pick up big crumbs, while at the same time it seals closely to the floor to ensure a good pick-up of the fine dust.
This powerful 2100 Watt motor generates max. 450 Watt suction power for excellent cleaning results.
