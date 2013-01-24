Home
Performer Active

Vacuum cleaner with bag

FC8588/01
  • High suction power for a deep clean High suction power for a deep clean High suction power for a deep clean
    High suction power for a deep clean

    The new Philips Performer Active vacuum cleaner delivers full cleaning performance with hygienic dust removal. AirflowMax technology keeps the suction power stronger for longer*. The MultiClean nozzle removes dust efficiently on all floors. See all benefits

      Hygienic cleaning with AirflowMax

      • 2100 W
      • HEPA 13 filter
      • 4L
      • Turbo brush
      The unique AirflowMax technology keeps the suction power stronger for longer* to use the bag to the very end. The technology is build around the optimization of three key elements: 1) Unique ribs profile inside the dust chamber to maximize airflow around the dustbag and enable the use of the entire bag surface. 2) Specially designed dust chamber capacity that allows the dustbag to fully unfold uniformly. 3) High quality, non-clogging fibre structures in the dustbag absorb dust without blocking the pores, thus avoiding a reduction in suction power.

      The vacuum cleaner is designed with integrated accessories, so that you do not need to carry extra pieces around while you clean. The soft dusting brush is coveninently integrated in the handle of the appliance, always ready to use.

      The ActiveLock couplings allow you to easily connect and disconnect the different nozzles and accessories from the telescopic tube while cleaning.

      The soft bumper protects furniture and prevents damage if you accidentally bump into your furniture or walls and stops it from getting stuck on edges, so you can move around faster.

      Developed to meet the specific needs of allergy sufferers and more generally of people demanding a higher level of hygiene.

      This new Philips synthetic dust bag has been developed to provide long lasting vacuum cleaner performance, i.e. a high performance level and maximum filtration, up to the moment the dust bag is full and ready for disposal.

      The specially designed 4L dust chamber allows you to make optimal use of your dust bag, so you can clean for longer.

      The Turbo brush allows deep cleaning of carpets, easily removing hair and fluff. The rotating brush inside the nozzle actively removes small dust particles and pet hair, resulting in a better cleaning performance.

      The new MultiClean nozzle delivers a thorough cleanining on all types of floors. The nozzle is designed with a large front opening to pick up big crumbs, while at the same time it seals closely to the floor to ensure a good pick-up of the fine dust.

      This powerful 2100 Watt motor generates max. 450 Watt suction power for excellent cleaning results.

      Technical Specifications

      • Performance

        Airflow (max)
        40,17  l/s
        Input power (IEC)
        1800  W
        Input power (max)
        2100  W
        Sound power level
        82  dB
        Suction power (max)
        450  W
        Vacuum (max)
        23  kPa

      • Usability

        Action radius
        9  m
        Carrying handle
        Front
        Cord length
        6  m
        Tube type
        Metal 2-piece telescopic tube
        Wheel type
        Rubber
        Tube coupling
        ActiveLock
        Power control
        Rotary knob

      • Design

        Color
        Dark Royal Blue

      • Filtration

        Dust bag type
        s-bag Classic Long Performance
        Dust capacity
        4  L
        Exhaust filter
        Allergy filter
        Motor filter
        Microfilter

      • Nozzles and accessories

        Accessories included
        • Crevice tool
        • Integrated brush
        Additional nozzle
        Turbo brush
        Standard nozzle
        MultiClean nozzle

      • Sustainability

        Packaging
        > 90% recycled materials
        User manual
        100% recycled paper

      • Weight and dimensions

        Dimensions of product (LxWxH)
        447x304x234  mm
        Weight of product
        5,2  kg

          • Suction power of Philips Perfromer Active compared to suction power of Philips Powerlife FC8322/09, as tested according IEC 60312-1:2011

