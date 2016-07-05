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  • Keep your floors shiny clean with steam Keep your floors shiny clean with steam Keep your floors shiny clean with steam

    Steam Plus Sweep and Steam Cleaner

    FC7020/01

    Overall Rating / 5
    • Reviews Reviews

    Keep your floors shiny clean with steam

    Keep your home shiny clean with the new Philips Steam Plus FC7020. Enjoy the most hygienic cleaning results as steam kills germs and bacteria. This combined sweep and steam cleaner saves you time and effort.

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    Steam Plus Sweep and Steam Cleaner

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    Keep your floors shiny clean with steam

    Sweep and Steam Clean in one go

    • 2-in-1: sweeps & steams
    • 30s heat-up time
    • 2 microfiber pads
    • All hard floors
    Steam kills up to 99.9% of germs and bacteria

    Steam kills up to 99.9% of germs and bacteria

    Enjoy the most hygienic steam cleaning results with Philips Steam Plus. Philips Steam Plus kills up to 99.9% of germs and bacteria. Sanitize all kind of hard floors without chemicals and only the use of water.

    1300 W for powerful steam

    1300 W for powerful steam

    1300 W for a fast heat-up time. Steam Plus is ready to use in less than 30 sec. The LED indication light turns from white to blue when Steam Plus is ready to steam.

    Sweep and steam in one go

    Sweep and steam in one go

    Achieve hygienic results in only one step. The combined action of Steam Plus saves you time and effort. The sweeping function removes dirt, dust and all kind of crumbs, while the steaming function sanitizes. You can use each option separately as well, or combine them to clean your floor in one go.

    Extra fast drying time

    Extra fast drying time

    The Philips Steam Plus saves you time during the cleaning process. Although effectively removing visible and invisible dirt, Steam Plus leaves the floor virtually dry.

    No residues on your floor

    No residues on your floor

    The SteamPlus works with water only. It does not leave any kind of chemical residues on your floor.

    Washable and durable microfiber pads

    Washable and durable microfiber pads

    2 washable and durable microfiber pads are included. The soft microfiber material gently loosens, lifts, and absorbs dust and dirt. Removing dirt effectively and gently. The microfiber pads are machine-washable and easy to attach and remove.

    Steam function stops when you pause

    Steam function stops when you pause

    When you pause during steam cleaning the Steam Plus stops steaming automatically in upright position. For extra safety and peace of mind.

    Suitable for tap water

    Suitable for tap water

    The SteamPlus is specially developed to clean using tap water. Its Active Calc Filter decalcifies water automatically. We advise to replace the Active Calc Filter at least every 6 months to prevent calcification and enjoy great performance over lifetime.

    Technical Specifications

    • Design features

      Dust chamber and watertank
      Translucent

    • Nozzles and accessories

      Accessories included
      1 pad holder
      Cleaning
      • Washable microfiber pad
      • Fast rotating brush

    • Steam Management

      Steam temp. at nozzle
      >100  °C
      Heating-up time
      <30  s
      Runtime (steaming)
      20  minute(s)
      Watertank size
      450  ml
      Active calc filter
      Yes

    • Design

      Color
      Star white and resilient blue

    • Weight and dimensions

      Dimensions microfiber pad
      27x11  cm
      Dimensions nozzle
      28x18x4.5  cm
      Weight (kg)
      <3  kg

    • Usability

      Adjustable telescopic stick
      100 - 120  cm
      Removable stick assembly
      From body (with a screw)
      Stand by mode
      Auto steam shut-off
      Cord storage
      On stick

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