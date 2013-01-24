Search terms
Keep your floors shiny clean with steam
Keep your home shiny clean with the new Philips Steam Plus FC7020. Enjoy the most hygienic cleaning results as steam kills germs and bacteria. This combined sweep and steam cleaner saves you time and effort. See all benefits
Enjoy the most hygienic steam cleaning results with Philips Steam Plus. Philips Steam Plus kills up to 99.9% of germs and bacteria. Sanitize all kind of hard floors without chemicals and only the use of water.
1300 W for a fast heat-up time. Steam Plus is ready to use in less than 30 sec. The LED indication light turns from white to blue when Steam Plus is ready to steam.
Achieve hygienic results in only one step. The combined action of Steam Plus saves you time and effort. The sweeping function removes dirt, dust and all kind of crumbs, while the steaming function sanitizes. You can use each option separately as well, or combine them to clean your floor in one go.
The Philips Steam Plus saves you time during the cleaning process. Although effectively removing visible and invisible dirt, Steam Plus leaves the floor virtually dry.
The SteamPlus works with water only. It does not leave any kind of chemical residues on your floor.
2 washable and durable microfiber pads are included. The soft microfiber material gently loosens, lifts, and absorbs dust and dirt. Removing dirt effectively and gently. The microfiber pads are machine-washable and easy to attach and remove.
When you pause during steam cleaning the Steam Plus stops steaming automatically in upright position. For extra safety and peace of mind.
The SteamPlus is specially developed to clean using tap water. Its Active Calc Filter decalcifies water automatically. We advise to replace the Active Calc Filter at least every 6 months to prevent calcification and enjoy great performance over lifetime.
