Search terms
Fastest cordless vacuum*
Finish faster with our 3-in-1 cordless vacuum. Our powerful 360°suction nozzle captures dust and dirt faster from all sides. From hard floors to carpets; make every move count. Unique vacuum & mop system tackles multiple dirt types at once. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Fastest cordless vacuum*
Finish faster with our 3-in-1 cordless vacuum. Our powerful 360°suction nozzle captures dust and dirt faster from all sides. From hard floors to carpets; make every move count. Unique vacuum & mop system tackles multiple dirt types at once. See all benefits
Fastest cordless vacuum*
Finish faster with our 3-in-1 cordless vacuum. Our powerful 360°suction nozzle captures dust and dirt faster from all sides. From hard floors to carpets; make every move count. Unique vacuum & mop system tackles multiple dirt types at once. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Fastest cordless vacuum*
Finish faster with our 3-in-1 cordless vacuum. Our powerful 360°suction nozzle captures dust and dirt faster from all sides. From hard floors to carpets; make every move count. Unique vacuum & mop system tackles multiple dirt types at once. See all benefits
360° suction nozzle captures dust and dirt faster
High performance 25.2 V lithium ion batteries provide up to 75 minutes Eco runtime, 35 min in normal mode and 25 min in Turbo mode before you recharge.
PowerBlade is a digital motor engineered for unmatched, high airflow (>1000 L/min) that produces 360° suction at the nozzle. Register at Philips.com within 3 months of purchase and enjoy a free 5-year motor warranty!
The unique vacuum and mop system controls the water release to maintain optimal wetness for all hard floors throughout the cleaning. The microfiber pads can be washed by hand or in washing machine.
SpeedPro Max is flexible and easy to maneuver. The dust bucket is on top, which allows for a lower angle and even goes fully flat on the floor to reach under low furniture.
PowerCyclone 8 technology - our best bagless vacuum cleaning technology now in a cordless stick, to keep stronger suction for longer.
Accessories are simple to use with one click. The detachable handheld unit makes SpeedPro Max two devices in one. The brush attachment is integrated into tube so it's always at hand.
Dust, fluff, hair and crumbs are easy to spot and eliminated with LED lights in the SpeedPro Max nozzle. LED nozzle reveals even the hidden dirt.
The triple filter system returns only the clean air back to the motor, ensuring high airflow for longer
3-in-1 - Powerful 360° suction nozzle, unique vacuum & mop system and integrated handheld
Performance
Usability
Design
Filtration
Nozzles and accessories
Sustainability
Weight and dimensions