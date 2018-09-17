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    SpeedPro Max Aqua Cordless Stick vacuum cleaner

    FC6904/01

    Fastest cordless vacuum*

    Finish faster with our 3-in-1 cordless vacuum. Our powerful 360°suction nozzle captures dust and dirt faster from all sides. From hard floors to carpets; make every move count. Unique vacuum & mop system tackles multiple dirt types at once.

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    SpeedPro Max Aqua Cordless Stick vacuum cleaner

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    Fastest cordless vacuum*

    with 3-in-1 cleaning

    • 360° suction nozzle
    • 25.2 V, up to 75 min runtime
    • 3-in-1: vacuum, mop & handheld
    • TurboPet Nozzle
    360° suction nozzle captures dust and dirt faster

    360° suction nozzle captures dust and dirt faster

    360° suction nozzle captures dust and dirt faster

    Up to 75 min* of powerful cleaning with 25.2V Li-Ion battery

    Up to 75 min* of powerful cleaning with 25.2V Li-Ion battery

    High performance 25.2 V lithium ion batteries provide up to 75 minutes Eco runtime, 35 min in normal mode and 25 min in Turbo mode before you recharge.

    PowerBlade motor creates high airflow (>1000 L/min)

    PowerBlade motor creates high airflow (>1000 L/min)

    PowerBlade is a digital motor engineered for unmatched, high airflow (>1000 L/min) that produces 360° suction at the nozzle. Register at Philips.com within 3 months of purchase and enjoy a free 5-year motor warranty!

    For multiple dust types, incl. AquaBoost for tougher dirt

    For multiple dust types, incl. AquaBoost for tougher dirt

    The unique vacuum and mop system controls the water release to maintain optimal wetness for all hard floors throughout the cleaning. The microfiber pads can be washed by hand or in washing machine.

    Fast reach everywhere, even under low furniture

    Fast reach everywhere, even under low furniture

    SpeedPro Max is flexible and easy to maneuver. The dust bucket is on top, which allows for a lower angle and even goes fully flat on the floor to reach under low furniture.

    PowerCyclone 8 - our most powerful bagless technology

    PowerCyclone 8 - our most powerful bagless technology

    PowerCyclone 8 technology - our best bagless vacuum cleaning technology now in a cordless stick, to keep stronger suction for longer.

    Integrated handheld unit, crevice tool and brush

    Integrated handheld unit, crevice tool and brush

    Accessories are simple to use with one click. The detachable handheld unit makes SpeedPro Max two devices in one. The brush attachment is integrated into tube so it's always at hand.

    LED nozzle reveals hidden dust and dirt

    LED nozzle reveals hidden dust and dirt

    Dust, fluff, hair and crumbs are easy to spot and eliminated with LED lights in the SpeedPro Max nozzle. LED nozzle reveals even the hidden dirt.

    The Triple filtration system ensures high airflow for longer

    The Triple filtration system ensures high airflow for longer

    The triple filter system returns only the clean air back to the motor, ensuring high airflow for longer

    3-in-1: 360° suction nozzle, vacuum & mop system, handheld

    3-in-1: 360° suction nozzle, vacuum & mop system, handheld

    3-in-1 - Powerful 360° suction nozzle, unique vacuum & mop system and integrated handheld

    Technical Specifications

    • Nozzles and accessories

      Standard nozzle
      Vacuum and Mop
      Accessories included
      • AC power adaptor
      • Micro fiber pad
      • Integrated brush
      • Extra filter
      Additional nozzle
      • TurboPet nozzle
      • 360° suction nozzle

    • Design

      Color
      Electric Aqua

    • Weight and dimensions

      Weight of product
      2.732  kg

    • Sustainability

      Packaging
      > 90% recycled materials
      User manual
      100% recycled paper

    • Performance

      Battery type
      Li-Ion
      Sound power level
      84  dB
      Battery voltage
      25.2  V
      Charging time
      5  hour(s)
      Runtime
      75  minute(s)
      Runtime (turbo)
      25  minute(s)
      Airflow (max)
      1000  l/min
      Surface coverage per tank
      60  m²

    • Filtration

      Dust capacity
      0.6  l
      Motor filter
      Washable filter

    • Usability

      Clean water tank capacity (max)
      0.28  l
      Detergents that can be used
      clear detergent or just water

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    • Tested against top 10 selling cordless stick vacuums >300€ in Germany 2017, using Philips developed coarse dirt hard floor cleaning test based on international standard IEC60312-1. Jan 2018.
    • With vacuum and mop system

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