      The fastest cordless cleaning experience*

      with 360° suction nozzle

      • 360° suction nozzle
      • 25.2 V, up to 65 min runtime
      • 2-in-1: vacuum & handheld
      • TurboPet Nozzle
      360° suction nozzle captures dust and dirt from all sides

      360° suction nozzle captures dust and dirt from all sides

      360° suction nozzle captures dust and dirt faster with every stroke, even backwards and against edges, to make every move count.

      PowerBlade digital motor creates high airflow (>1000 L/min)

      PowerBlade digital motor creates high airflow (>1000 L/min)

      PowerBlade is a digital motor engineered for unmatched, high airflow (>1000 L/min) that produces 360° suction at the nozzle. Register at Philips.com within 3 months of purchase and enjoy a free 5-year motor warranty!

      PowerCyclone 8 - our most powerful bagless technology

      PowerCyclone 8 - our most powerful bagless technology

      PowerCyclone 8 technology - our best bagless vacuum cleaning technology now in a cordless stick, to keep stronger suction for longer.

      Up to 65 minutes of cleaning power with 25V Li-Ion batteries

      Up to 65 minutes of cleaning power with 25V Li-Ion batteries

      High performance 25.2 V lithium ion batteries provide up to 65 minutes Eco runtime, 30 min in normal mode and 21 min in Turbo mode before you recharge.

      The Triple filtration system ensures high airflow for longer

      The Triple filtration system ensures high airflow for longer

      The triple filter system returns only the clean air back to the motor, ensuring high airflow for longer

      Smart digital display indicates speed and battery usage

      Smart digital display indicates speed and battery usage

      Smart digital display indicates speed and battery usage, and lets you know when it's time to clean the filter.

      Integrated handheld unit, crevice tool and brush

      Integrated handheld unit, crevice tool and brush

      Accessories are simple to use with one click. The detachable handheld unit makes SpeedPro Max two devices in one. The brush attachment is integrated into tube so it's always at hand.

      LED nozzle reveals hidden dust and dirt

      LED nozzle reveals hidden dust and dirt

      Dust, fluff, hair and crumbs are easy to spot and eliminated with LED lights in the SpeedPro Max nozzle. LED nozzle reveals even the hidden dirt.

      Fast reach everywhere, even under low furniture

      Fast reach everywhere, even under low furniture

      SpeedPro Max is flexible and easy to maneuver. The dust bucket is on top, which allows for a lower angle and even goes fully flat on the floor to reach under low furniture.

      Unique dust bucket design empties without dust clouds

      Unique dust bucket design empties without dust clouds

      The vacuum cleaner's dust bucket is easily removed and emptied hygienically without causing any dust cloud.

      Technical Specifications

      • Performance

        Battery type
        Li-Ion
        Battery voltage
        25.2  V
        Charging time
        5  hour(s)
        Runtime
        65  minute(s)
        Runtime (turbo)
        21  minute(s)
        Sound power level
        84  dB
        Airflow (max)
        >1000  l/min

      • Design

        Color
        Twist Red

      • Filtration

        Dust capacity
        0.6  L
        Motor filter
        Washable filter

      • Nozzles and accessories

        Accessories included
        • AC power adaptor
        • Integrated brush
        • Wall-mount docking
        Additional nozzle
        Motorized Turbo Brush
        Standard nozzle
        360° suction nozzle

      • Sustainability

        Packaging
        > 90% recycled materials
        User manual
        100% recycled paper

      • Weight and dimensions

        Weight of product
        2.73  kg

      Get support for this product

      Go to consumer care

          Awards

          Reviews

          Be the first to review this item

          • Tested against top 10 selling cordless stick vacuums >300€ in Germany 2017, using Philips developed coarse dirt hard floor cleaning test based on international standard IEC60312-1. Jan 2018.

