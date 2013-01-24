Search terms
The fastest cordless cleaning experience*
The revolutionary SpeedPro Max with 360° suction nozzle picks up more dirt with every stroke, forward and back - even along walls and furniture. Clean more in less time on both hard floors and carpets. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
360° suction nozzle captures dust and dirt faster with every stroke, even backwards and against edges, to make every move count.
PowerBlade is a digital motor engineered for unmatched, high airflow (>1000 L/min) that produces 360° suction at the nozzle. Register at Philips.com within 3 months of purchase and enjoy a free 5-year motor warranty!
PowerCyclone 8 technology - our best bagless vacuum cleaning technology now in a cordless stick, to keep stronger suction for longer.
High performance 25.2 V lithium ion batteries provide up to 65 minutes Eco runtime, 30 min in normal mode and 21 min in Turbo mode before you recharge.
The triple filter system returns only the clean air back to the motor, ensuring high airflow for longer
Smart digital display indicates speed and battery usage, and lets you know when it's time to clean the filter.
Accessories are simple to use with one click. The detachable handheld unit makes SpeedPro Max two devices in one. The brush attachment is integrated into tube so it's always at hand.
Dust, fluff, hair and crumbs are easy to spot and eliminated with LED lights in the SpeedPro Max nozzle. LED nozzle reveals even the hidden dirt.
SpeedPro Max is flexible and easy to maneuver. The dust bucket is on top, which allows for a lower angle and even goes fully flat on the floor to reach under low furniture.
The vacuum cleaner's dust bucket is easily removed and emptied hygienically without causing any dust cloud.
