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    SpeedPro Max Stick vacuum cleaner

    FC6823/01

    The fastest cordless cleaning experience*

    The revolutionary SpeedPro Max with 360° suction nozzle picks up more dirt with every stroke, forward and back - even along walls and furniture. Clean more in less time on both hard floors and carpets.

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    SpeedPro Max Stick vacuum cleaner

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    The fastest cordless cleaning experience*

    with 360° suction nozzle

    • 360° suction nozzle
    • 25.2 V, up to 65 min runtime
    • 2-in-1: vacuum & handheld
    • TurboPet Nozzle
    360° suction nozzle captures dust and dirt from all sides

    360° suction nozzle captures dust and dirt from all sides

    360° suction nozzle captures dust and dirt faster with every stroke, even backwards and against edges, to make every move count.

    PowerBlade motor creates high airflow (>1000 L/min)

    PowerBlade motor creates high airflow (>1000 L/min)

    PowerBlade is a digital motor engineered for unmatched, high airflow (>1000 L/min) that produces 360° suction at the nozzle. Register at Philips.com within 3 months of purchase and enjoy a free 5-year motor warranty!

    PowerCyclone 8 - our most powerful bagless technology

    PowerCyclone 8 - our most powerful bagless technology

    PowerCyclone 8 technology - our best bagless vacuum cleaning technology now in a cordless stick, to keep stronger suction for longer.

    Up to 65 minutes of cleaning power with 25V Li-Ion batteries

    Up to 65 minutes of cleaning power with 25V Li-Ion batteries

    High performance 25.2 V lithium ion batteries provide up to 65 minutes Eco runtime, 30 min in normal mode and 21 min in Turbo mode before you recharge.

    The Triple filtration system ensures high airflow for longer

    The Triple filtration system ensures high airflow for longer

    The triple filter system returns only the clean air back to the motor, ensuring high airflow for longer

    Smart digital display indicates speed and battery usage

    Smart digital display indicates speed and battery usage

    Smart digital display indicates speed and battery usage, and lets you know when it's time to clean the filter.

    Integrated handheld unit, crevice tool and brush

    Integrated handheld unit, crevice tool and brush

    Accessories are simple to use with one click. The detachable handheld unit makes SpeedPro Max two devices in one. The brush attachment is integrated into tube so it's always at hand.

    LED nozzle reveals hidden dust and dirt

    LED nozzle reveals hidden dust and dirt

    Dust, fluff, hair and crumbs are easy to spot and eliminated with LED lights in the SpeedPro Max nozzle. LED nozzle reveals even the hidden dirt.

    Fast reach everywhere, even under low furniture

    Fast reach everywhere, even under low furniture

    SpeedPro Max is flexible and easy to maneuver. The dust bucket is on top, which allows for a lower angle and even goes fully flat on the floor to reach under low furniture.

    Unique dust bucket design empties without dust clouds

    Unique dust bucket design empties without dust clouds

    The vacuum cleaner's dust bucket is easily removed and emptied hygienically without causing any dust cloud.

    Technical Specifications

    • Nozzles and accessories

      Standard nozzle
      360° suction nozzle
      Accessories included
      • AC power adaptor
      • Integrated brush
      • Wall-mount docking
      Additional nozzle
      Motorized Turbo Brush

    • Design

      Color
      Twist Red

    • Weight and dimensions

      Weight of product
      2.73  kg

    • Sustainability

      Packaging
      > 90% recycled materials
      User manual
      100% recycled paper

    • Performance

      Battery type
      Li-Ion
      Sound power level
      84  dB
      Battery voltage
      25.2  V
      Charging time
      5  hour(s)
      Runtime
      65  minute(s)
      Runtime (turbo)
      21  minute(s)
      Airflow (max)
      >1000  l/min

    • Filtration

      Dust capacity
      0.6  l
      Motor filter
      Washable filter

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    • Tested against top 10 selling cordless stick vacuums >300€ in Germany 2017, using Philips developed coarse dirt hard floor cleaning test based on international standard IEC60312-1. Jan 2018.

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