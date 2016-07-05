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  • Thorough cleaning results on all floors Thorough cleaning results on all floors Thorough cleaning results on all floors

    PowerPro Duo 2-in-1 handstick cordless

    FC6162/01

    Thorough cleaning results on all floors

    The new Philips PowerPro Duo offers you thorough cleaning result on hard-floors and carpets. PowerCyclone Technology maintains high suction power for excellent performance. The TriActive Turbo nozzle captures more dust and fluff in one go.

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    PowerPro Duo 2-in-1 handstick cordless

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    Thorough cleaning results on all floors

    With PowerCyclone and TriActive Turbo nozzle

    • 2-in-1
    • 12 V
    • Bagless
    • 2 accessories
    PowerCyclone Technology for maximum performance

    PowerCyclone Technology for maximum performance

    The PowerCyclone technology delivers thorough cleaning results in one go through highly efficient steps: 1) Air enters fast into the PowerCyclone thanks to the straight and smooth air inlet. 2) The curved airpass quickly accelerates the air in the cyclonic chamber to separate the dust from the air.

    TriActive Turbo nozzle for powerful performance on carpets

    TriActive Turbo nozzle for powerful performance on carpets

    The TriActive Turbo nozzle delivers powerful performance on hard floors and carpets. The motorized brush and the optimized airflow pick up all dirt and fluff in one go.

    Maximum flexibility to clean difficult areas

    Maximum flexibility to clean difficult areas

    PowerPro Duo is designed to reach everywhere, so you can easily clean under the couch, bed or table without effort.

    Cordless operation for freedom to clean everywhere

    Cordless operation for freedom to clean everywhere

    The rechargeable batteries for cordless operation gives you freedom to clean everywhere. Now the cable is not a barrier anymore and you can easily clean in different rooms with no hassle.

    2-in-1 functionality for cleaning floors and furniture

    2-in-1 functionality for cleaning floors and furniture

    The 2-in-1 functionality gives you both a stick and a handheld vacuum cleaner in one, to easily clean both floor and furniture.

    Washable foam filter for long-life performance

    Washable foam filter for long-life performance

    The PowerPro Duo has a durable foam filter, it can be easily washed under the tap or in the washing machine for life-long performance.

    Self-standing position for instant parking anywhere

    Self-standing position for instant parking anywhere

    The stick has a convenient parking position to stay upright, both with and without the handheld. Therefore, you can instantly park the stick anywhere you want, also while you are cleaning.

    One-step empty dust bucket, simple and hygienic

    One-step empty dust bucket, simple and hygienic

    The dust container is perfectly designed to dispose dust directly into the dust bin. Thanks to its One-step easy emptying system you can simply empty the dust bucket without touching the dirt, avoiding complicated processes. Easy to empty and hygienic to clean.

    The nozzle's motorized brush thoroughly removes pet hair

    The nozzle's motorized brush thoroughly removes pet hair

    Thanks to the TriActive Turbo nozzle with a motorized brush, you can now remove animal hair from couches, cushions and other fabrics. Ideal for pet owners.

    Technical Specifications

    • Nozzles and accessories

      Standard nozzle
      TriActive Turbo Nozzle
      Accessories included
      • Brush
      • Crevice tool

    • Design

      Design features
      • 2-in-1
      • Auto-off
      • Translucent dust chamber
      Color
      Electric Aqua Metallic

    • Weight and dimensions

      Dimensions of product (LxWxH)
      215x253x1150  mm
      Weight of product
      3.2  kg

    • Performance

      Battery type
      NiMH
      Sound power level
      80  dB
      Battery voltage
      12  V
      Charging time
      16  hour(s)
      Runtime
      20-25  minute(s)

    • Filtration

      Dust capacity
      0.6  l
      Motor filter
      Washable filter

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    • *3 Tested by independent test institute on average on carpet and hard floors, compared to the bestselling product in the 12V cordless 2-in-1 hand stick segment based on independent source, June 2013.

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